What Makes a Person Stop Cheating and Become the Loyal Partner You Crave?

I sat in the car chewing gum aggressively and tapping my foot repeatedly.

My mum stared at me, “Are you OK?”

“No Mum, I’m a cheater. I’m not OK.”

She shook her head, “I don’t like that word. You made a mistake, you didn’t cheat anyone.”

I didn’t say anything. I could always count on my mum to support me. But the truth was, I was a cheater. I’d misled my boyfriend because he thought we were in an exclusive relationship. Misleading someone was the definition of cheating. Perhaps, if I’d told him first before having sex with the guy on my art course, it wouldn’t have been cheating.

The point was, I cheated and I was feeling terrible. And over the next two years, I would go on to do it three more times before we finally broke up.

I didn’t change my spots.

Did I think I would? Well, I wanted to. Each time I cheated, I confessed to my boyfriend. I told him because I believed honesty was what we needed to carry on.

I’ll always remember my girlfriend saying, “if you see yourself eventually splitting up, don’t tell him. If you want to marry him, tell him.”

It was a funny kind of logic, but I got her rationale. If we were going to be together forever we needed to have honesty, there was room for mistakes but not for deception. But, if we were going to split up anyway, why bother confessing?

So, the big question is, what made me loyal in the end? Ten years later, I’m in a different relationship and I’m a changed person. I would never cheat. Let’s be clear, it isn’t a dramatic announcement. It’s just a five year loyalty that has been easy to do and will always remain. I’m like an oak tree, peaceful, reliable and there’s no way I’m budging.

Being a wise old soul will make you loyal.

If you reach an enlightened state like me, you’ll discover a lot. OK, I’m joking. I’m not a Buddhist monk and I’m not wise, not yet. That’s about fifty years away. But, I have learnt a lot from cheating.

There are so many different reasons why people cheat. Sometimes, it’s simply because they’re young. I was 19 at the time, easily flattered and easily influenced. If a guy gave me attention I felt like it would never happen again so I should act on it then and there.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Plus, I didn’t want to upset anyone by saying no… (ahem what about your boyfriend I hear you call?)

But, exactly. There was no logic. I was making impulsive decisions that were based on going with the flow and not upsetting anyone in my immediate circle. I didn’t feel confident enough or balanced enough inside to have morals and stick to them.

It’s not the same for everyone. Some people get it right straight away. But it took me a few years to realise what I wanted and how to ask for it.

Spending time on yourself alone makes you reliable.

The biggest change in me happened years ago when I went travelling to find myself. I found bugs, sunburn and huge ass waves, but I didn’t find myself. Because, guess what? I was right there all along.

It takes being alone to realise who you are, to realise your worth isn’t determined by anyone else. You are you no matter who your boyfriend or girlfriend is.

It’s easy to hop from one relationship to another but true healing comes when you stop, allow the loneliness to fold in around you and make peace with it. Meditation helps, counselling helps, but if you’d rather not do either, sitting alone and letting your thoughts flow without judging them is enough.

Being with the right person makes loyalty effortless.

Let’s be honest, it isn’t all internal. There are external factors too when it comes to cheating. You may be with the wrong person. Sure, the healthy response is to split up with them and not cheat. But, it isn’t always that simple. Humans are flawed, it’s easy to act in the wrong way.

The point is, find the right person and it isn’t an effort to keep loyal. I don’t wake up every morning and say oh I better not flirt with anyone today.

There’s no one else who would make me dinner every night or listen to readings of my book after a long day. They won’t buy me flowers just because or make me laugh when I feel grumpy in the mornings. And even if they did, it wouldn’t be in the right way because they’re not the same person.

Each of us is totally unique so technically we have no competition. While there may be plenty of people out there for all of us, when you find the person for you no one else will do because no one else is that person.

You move away from worries about loyalty and focus your attention on developing a wonderful relationship, supporting each other with your dreams and maybe even… raising small humans together one day.

Having the courage to say what you want helps.

But, how do you get the right guy in the first place?

I’m no love guru. All I know is when I finally asked the universe for what I wanted, I got it. It sounds simple, but it wasn’t. It took me a while. Because the truth was, I didn’t even know what I wanted at first.

Before I discovered what I wanted, I was alone for months experiencing what it felt like to have no one. Next (once the crying subsided) I took purposeful steps to feel better and feel more confident within myself by trying out new experiences and pushing myself to make new friends.

After nearly a year, I was able to think about the qualities I wanted in a life-partner, what kind of relationship would enhance my life and what sort of person would complement my personality. And the biggest part was, I was able to ask for what I wanted.

Takeaway.

It can feel debilitating when you or your loved one cheats. It’s confusing and prickly and all the worst feelings. It’s easy to blame yourself or feel a total lack of security. How will you know you or your partner won’t do it again?

The short answer is, take a break. I honestly think it’s something you have to sort out by yourself. Whether you end up taking a permanent break, or you get back together, the only way you’ll move on is if the cheater assesses themselves and works out what’s going on first.

Words and constant painful analysing together of what happened isn’t going to help. Silence, time to think and a lot of alone time will help.

So, if you feel like you’re going round and round in cycles with either your own cheating or your partner’s, it’s time to take a step back and let yourself be alone, no matter how challenging that seems. Self-reflection is the first step to a cheater changing their spots forever.

If you enjoyed this post, pick up my book of real-life dating text messages for free here or support me by joining Medium (I get a small percentage of your membership).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock