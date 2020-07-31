Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Makes a Woman Trust You – Ashlynn Mitchell

What Makes a Woman Trust You – Ashlynn Mitchell

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Relationships endure breaks in trust – big and small. What does it take for a woman to trust you in the first place, or to rebuild trust when it’s broken? Our guest, Ashlynn Mitchell shares what helped her trust again after betrayal.

Have you ever had the experience of a woman NOT trusting you, or losing trust in you?

It can be hard to stay open in the face of a woman’s response — anything from coldness or distance to exploding or expressing rage!

And while at times you may have been clear that your actions broke trust, at other times you may have been confused about what happened.

As dark as it may get, there are ways to rebuild trust (even if you aren’t clear what broke it in the first place).

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Ashlynn Mitchell, coach and co-host of The Betrayed The Addicted and The Expert podcast, joined me to give her personal experience of what it took to rebuild trust in her relationship after a betrayal.

We discussed:

  • The most powerful ways to repair a relationship when trust is broken
  • “Rules of Engagement” that make a relationship more intimate and inspiring
  • The foundation of being able to truly connect with your partner
  • How listening, for real, allows a woman to trust you again
  • Ashynn’s vulnerable truth about what it’s like to be a woman who wants to trust again but doesn’t know how

Building trust with women can be different from building trust with men. I highly recommend listening to this episode if trust is something you’ve struggled with in your relationships!

 

 

 

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x