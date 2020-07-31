What Makes a Woman Trust You – Ashlynn Mitchell

Relationships endure breaks in trust – big and small. What does it take for a woman to trust you in the first place, or to rebuild trust when it’s broken? Our guest, Ashlynn Mitchell shares what helped her trust again after betrayal.

Have you ever had the experience of a woman NOT trusting you, or losing trust in you?

It can be hard to stay open in the face of a woman’s response — anything from coldness or distance to exploding or expressing rage!

And while at times you may have been clear that your actions broke trust, at other times you may have been confused about what happened.

As dark as it may get, there are ways to rebuild trust (even if you aren’t clear what broke it in the first place).

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Ashlynn Mitchell, coach and co-host of The Betrayed The Addicted and The Expert podcast, joined me to give her personal experience of what it took to rebuild trust in her relationship after a betrayal.

We discussed:

The most powerful ways to repair a relationship when trust is broken

“Rules of Engagement” that make a relationship more intimate and inspiring

The foundation of being able to truly connect with your partner

How listening, for real, allows a woman to trust you again

Ashynn’s vulnerable truth about what it’s like to be a woman who wants to trust again but doesn’t know how

Building trust with women can be different from building trust with men. I highly recommend listening to this episode if trust is something you’ve struggled with in your relationships!

—

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching