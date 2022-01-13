What My Dad Taught Me About the True Meaning of Fatherhood

Delano Price has accomplished many things thus far in his life. He is a transformative figure in his community that spans many demographics of people who will readily corroborate his contributing deeds and feats that have been deservingly highlighted. In 2011, he was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame where he was also hired as a consultant to the Pima County Office of Education to research and collect data on the county’s after school child care programs to determine areas of need of improvement for future decisions regarding the direction of programs and funding.

He is a former basketball All-American and captain of Tucson High’s last state championship team of 1969 and went on to become an All-Conference player at Phoenix Community College before returning to Tucson to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Arizona. He became Tucson’s first black coach for boys’ varsity basketball at Sunnyside High School and first black administrator at Sahuaro High School while going on to serve as one of the most dynamic and respected leaders as a coach, teacher, and administrator in the Sunnyside and Tucson Unified School Districts over thirty-three years. Watching him connect with people is a witnessed artform because he has an innate ability to intuitively navigate the nuances of each person’s personality individually and en mass, which is displayed when he gives impromptu speeches as a gifted orator. These are some of the adornments on his resume but, his biggest achievement to me has been as a father.

When I was around six years old, I got a brand-new BMX bike. I was instantaneously attached to and territorial of the shiny blue bike. So much so, that I parked it inside of the house in my room for the first month. One afternoon, I rode it around the neighborhood and happened to meet two kids at the end of Genova, the street we lived on. They were brothers, one being eight and the other eleven. I quickly befriended them, and we rode our bikes around for a couple of hours until our encounter soured when one of them demanded that I give them my bike. When I refused, they both shoved me to the ground and rode off laughing. Where they erred is that they allowed me to see the house they lived in when they rode into the front yard.

Normally, my weapon of choice was rocks with bigger kids for physical leverage but that afternoon, I discovered that my biggest rock was my father. I got up and rode my bike home. When I walked into the bathroom where I found my father shaving, I told him what happened. He put the razor down and told me to show him where the kids lived, and we proceeded to walk down the street together.

If nostalgia could produce its own laughter, it’s howling now as I write this because I’ll never forget the reaction those kids’ father had when he opened the door after we rang their doorbell. My father was standing there with a face full of Barbasol foam, a Jheri curl, sweatpants and his shirt off! He has always been in premium shape, but this was a zenith condition that rivaled Apollo Creed from the movie Rocky as he was playing basketball and lifting weights religiously at that time. If “nan nanny boo boo” had a countenance, I personified it when those kids were made to apologize to me by their father. I rode my bike several times by their house after that day, but never saw them come out again.

My father is a man of action. He didn’t wait to clean his face off and put on a shirt on that day. Although that’s one of my favorite anecdotes to give as an example for my father from a protective standpoint, my sisters can attest with their own stories. Like the time my oldest sister was being bullied by a jealous family in high school and my father walked into their living room and said, “this stops today” in more of a form of an expletive diatribe. It stopped that day. He did the same for my other sister when a kid hurled a racial epithet at her. That time, the kid had a father the neighborhood feared, but my father went into that house as well. Nary a racial slur was hurled at my sister again after he walked out. I never collected comic books as a kid because days were pages turned in the life of my real live superhero.

I didn’t need to read statistics throughout adolescence to know that children without fathers were at the greatest detriment, nor that a staggering number of absentee black fathers had disavowed their sons in the 90’s after the devastation of the crack epidemic ravaged our communities like a tidal wave during the 80’s. All I had to do was look around my social milieu or hang with my boys long enough to see that their fathers had either willingly vanished or were reluctant to show up to begin with. Any fool can get a woman pregnant, but it takes a man to execute his responsibilities as a father.

My father gave me his time. He took me to the barbershop every other Friday. He told my second-grade teacher that he wouldn’t allow her to label me as “aggressive” after I had punched a classmate for bothering me because my father knew those type of labels are connotative tags a black boy wears on the school-to-prison pipeline. I saw my father when I woke up every morning. I saw my father when he would get home, flip his tie over his shoulder and start preparing dinner.

My father woke me and my sisters up to clean the house on Saturday mornings; the blaring signal was usually “Early in the Morning” by the Gap Band, “All night long” by Mary Jane Girls, or “Don’t Look Any Further” by Dennis Edwards. My father did yardwork on Sundays and cut the grass with a push mower (still does). My father made sure if I could recite rap lyrics line for line, I could also recite history lessons date for date. My friends saw my father become their father figure by proximity of our friendship because most of them were fatherless. My father taught me how to invest by being with his greatest asset, my mother. I learned that health is wealth through my father watching him maintain a workout regiment and eat healthy foods since before I can remember.

My father is my best friend who is like a backcourt mate with a chemistry we share that looks like seamless pick and rolls, back door cuts and passes placed in shooting pockets from adept skill. When I was a kid, they told me that man was created in God’s image. Innocent of what blasphemy was my understanding at the time was that my father was that image. That’s how much I revered my father and still do. My father once told me that being a black man is demanding. Thank God part of my wealth has been to have a father like mine as an example.

