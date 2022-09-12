As adults, we are constantly reminded how to save, invest, budget, and grow our capital wealth. Yet even with all the tools and access, the internet has provided us with, still, too many adults are not capable of understanding or working with their own money.

In a survey by the financial services firm D.A. Davidson, 13% of more than 2,000 respondents said they were not sure how to handle their personal money situation. More alarming is the fact that this percentage has been slowly increasing over the last few years jumping from 8% in 2017 to 13% in 2020.

With such a large percentage of adults financially illiterate and unsure about their money situation, ideas start running when thinking about our children’s financial future.

Rajan Lakhani, a senior executive at UK-based pension and retirement planning portal, Plum says in an interview that “Teaching kids about the value of money as soon as possible is so important. The habits, attitudes, and understanding they develop from a young age can have a big influence on how they approach money matters in adulthood.”

Money matters and so does time. That’s why as adults and parents we need to start considering having the money talk with our kids sooner rather than later. Teaching them to budget better and value money can help them in the long run, just as how investments compound over time.

Whether you’re showing them how to comparison-shop, open a savings account, or even giving them exposure to stocks and commodities through a futures contract, parents need to sit down and take the time to teach their children what they should know about the world of investments.

Make It Part Of Financial Conversations

Getting children involved in the financial conversation already starts to create better exposure to what money is and how household finances work.

Though this might seem as not related in any shape or form to investing, it helps to create a sense of what money is, what it can do, how it works, and why it’s important to have control over your financial situation.

When paying bills or taxes, teach him how the household cash flow works. Of course, you don’t need to show them the real numbers but it can be a simple and subtle way to give them first-hand personal exposure to finance.

For too long we’ve been told to not discuss finances and money in front of our kids but for what reason? Teaching children financial literacy is part of being a parent and narrowing the educational gap, as it’s been found that less than half of states in the United States require students to attend a personal finances class.

Start by being more open and welcoming by including your children in the financial conversation. This is a simple and tactile way to give them exposure to both money habits and investing.

Understanding The Basics

When you feel the time is ready and want to invite your children into the world of investing, it’s best to start small and simple.

The stock market is a highly complex and intimidating place to try and start with basic knowledge first. You can look towards dummy apps or trading platforms to help your children become more comfortable with investing.

Saving money is simply putting cash aside for an emergency or expensive purchase whereas investing is about spending money to create a generous nest egg.

Make time for your children to learn and ask questions as this is the best way through which they can build better knowledge.

Expose Them To The Fundamental Concepts Of Investing

Now that they have some platform of understanding you can start to expose them all to the fundamental concepts of investing.

These concepts may include things such as knowing the difference between stocks and bonds, a 401(k), or what a real estate investment trust (REIT) is.

From there on out you can also look at ways that will help them understand asset allocation and how they can set up an investing strategy.

It all seems a bit much at first and you don’t want to bore or scare kids off with complicated terminology. Keep things simple and speak to them in their language. Try to not overwhelm them, better yet if you can find any children’s books and stories that relate to investing you can also give this a try. If not, try teaching them with board games or fun interactive activities available on the internet.

Get Them Involved

Once you feel the time is right and they have a firm grasp on what investments are and how it works it’s time to start getting them involved.

You can start simple at first perhaps by showing them your investments and how you’ve managed to grow them over time. Additionally, you can teach them on a brokerage app such as RobinHood or eToro, as these apps have dummy accounts that can be used to help first-time investors get a better feel of how investing in the stock market works.

You can also help them set up a savings account or a 529 Plan. The 529 Plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan that helps to encourage individuals to save up for future education.

The 529 Plan is perhaps one of the most important savings plans to teach young children about, seeing as around 53% of American parents have no money or savings set aside for their children, according to a 2020 CNBC and Acorns survey.

Try to understand when your kids are ready to invest and work with real money. If you think they’re still too young, use virtual accounts and examples to enhance the experience. Don’t throw your kids in the deep and guide them by teaching how a little bit of effort now can make a tremendous difference in the future.

Create An Investing Goal

When you start to teach your children about investing and savings it’s important to clarify to them that investing is not a get-rich-quick scheme.

Children will need to learn the value of time and how it can be beneficial for their financial well-being.

It’s important to create a mindset where kids can become comfortable with being patient while at the same time keeping track of the bigger picture.

Just as with any other type of investment strategy you will need to have a goal that you can work towards.

Start with a simple goal, something which they can relate to. Talk to your kids about something they want either a toy or an experience. Let them choose which is more important and encourage them to save a bit of their allowance every so often as possible.

This is also another way to create healthy financial habits that can teach children delayed gratification, a crucial part of any investor’s mindset.

To Finish Off

It’s important to be patient with her children as they’re still learning but it’s just as important to teach them as much about the value of investing from a ripe age.

Once you feel that your kids are ready to have more exposure to financial matters, seek ways to include them in the conversation. Make time to teach them some of the basic concepts and once you think they have some grass if things take a more practical approach. encourage them to have a financial goal which can help drive enthusiasm and create a mindset of delayed gratification.

Beard savings or Investment portfolio the best time to start teaching your kids about the value of investing is sooner rather than later.

