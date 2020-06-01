What Really Happened at the End of Black Swan?

A fascinating analysis unpacking the meaning of the final scenes of Black Swan, starring Natalie Portman.
.
.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:00
Nina’s delusions culminate at the opening night of Swan Lake and in the
00:04
final contrast of the film, her artistic success is paired with her ultimate downfall.
00:10
[How about I dance the Black Swan for you?]
00:17
[Leave me alone!]
00:18
In a delusional state, she stabs her understudy, Lily, with a shard from the mirror in her dressing room.
00:24
[It’s my child.]
00:26
But in actuality, she has stabbed herself. This is one of the final
00:32
mirror shots that we see in the film — a literal manifestation of the idea that
00:36
Nina’s warped perception is killing her. When she takes the stage as the Black
00:41
Swan, all of the hints of feathers and red eyes and stretched necks that we’ve
00:46
seen thus far come together, and Nina’s metamorphosis is complete.
00:49
Although the visuals here are quite disturbing, it’s satisfying to see Nina
00:53
fully embrace her hallucinations, and achieve creative transcendence. She loses
00:58
herself on stage.
01:09
But in order to embody the Black Swan, she had to extinguish the white swan, the
01:13
person she was before.
01:15
[The only person standing in your way is you.
01:18
It’s time to let her go. Lose yourself.]
01:25
[Devastated, the White Swan leaps off a cliff, killing herself. And in death finds
01:37
freedom.]
01:38
As the blood from her self-inflicted wounds spills out, we
01:41
remain in Nina’s perspective. And the final act of the ballet and her life ends
01:45
in triumph, not tragedy.
01:48
[I was perfect.]
01:53
The camera fades to a blissful, blinding white, and Nina dies as the White Swan.
01:57
But to her it was worth it
—
This post was previously published on Youtube.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.