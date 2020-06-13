What Really Happened at the End of the Gift?

This video essay unpacks what the final “gift” really was at the end of the 2015 movie, The Gift.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:08

In the gift married couple Robyn and Simon Callem are persistently visited by

00:11

the seemingly menacing Gordo, Simon’s former classmate. While Gordon’s actions and

00:16

intentions seem highly disturbing, by the end we learn key information that may

00:20

reverse our sympathies. As a child, Gordo was the victim of Simon’s bullying

00:25

During their teenage years

00:27

Simon fabricated a story about how Gordo was molested by an older boy

00:31

which ultimately ruined Gordo’s family and life. But just when we begin to

00:35

despise Simon and forgive some of Gordo’s bizarre behavior, we see Gordon’s final gift

00:40

to the Callems: a video of him drugging and presumably assaulting Robyn

00:46

Simon begins to doubt whether or not he is the father of Robyn’s baby and quickly goes

00:50

to the hospital to check on his wife, only to see Gordo by the hospital elevators

00:54

Gordo escapes before Simon catches him, but later calls Simon to

00:59

suggest that Simon may or may not be a father. At the end of the phone call

01:03

Gordo hints, “It’s all in the eyes, you see.” Simon desperately goes back into the

01:08

hospital to see the baby. As Simon struggles to see the baby

01:12

it isn’t clear if the baby has Gordo’s brown eyes or Simon’s blue eyes

01:17

The movie’s audience seems to be split on the matter

01:20

Some of them think the baby has blue eyes while others think the baby has

01:24

brown eyes

01:25

However, it doesn’t really matter what color the baby’s eyes are because the baby isn’t

01:29

Gordo’s final gift. Even though Gordo suggest that the baby is his

01:35

it is much more likely that the baby is actually Simon’s. Gordo relies on

01:40

emotional and psychological manipulation, not physical

01:44

Therefore it would be out of character for him to suddenly assault Robyn

01:48

where there’s no evidence that he would ever be physically violent against her

01:52

01:53

Gordo’s story heavily parallels the fabricated story

01:58

01:59

Simon made up about Gordo being molested. Gordo could be creating a similarly

02:04

fictional story to make it seem that Robyn was assaulted as revenge for

02:08

Simon’s bullying. The act of inventing the story creates severe mental

02:12

disturbance for Simon without the event needing to occur. If Gordo actually

02:18

assaulted Robyn, this would be an extreme act of violence out

02:22

of proportion with Simon’s wrong, which harms Robyn far more than her husband.

02:26

The film’s ending implies that Gordo is more interested in making Simon

02:31

understand what he did as a childhood bully. During the same phone call at the

02:35

hospital, Gordo tells Simon, “You see what happens when you poison other people’s

02:39

minds with ideas?”

02:41

Gordo crafted a story that would ruin Simon, and now Simon has to live with the

02:46

consequences of Gordo’s lies the way Gordo suffered from Simon’s lies

02:50

Although one can argue that Simon can always get a paternity test done and

02:56

resolve his anxieties, that would involve telling Robyn that she may have been

03:00

assaulted which could cause a great emotional devastation and could

03:03

ultimately be a lie.

03:05

Robyn also has brown eyes, which are a dominant gene, so it’s more likely that

03:10

regardless of his father the child will also have brown eyes, feeding Simon’s doubts

03:14

Even if many believe the baby does have brown eyes

03:20

03:21

we’re seeing through Simon’s paranoid perspective which may not be reliable

03:24

Since simon doesn’t know whether or not Gordo was telling the truth, the only

03:29

way he can preserve what’s left of his relationship with Robyn is to remain

03:33

trapped in Gordo’s fabricated story, never knowing for certain what is true.

03:38

The final gift Gordo gives Simon is not the bavby, but the lie

03:44

that seals Gordo’s revenge and forever destroys Simon’s chance of a peaceful happy life

03:48

with his family

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video