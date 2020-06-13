Get Daily Email
What Really Happened at the End of the Gift?

What Really Happened at the End of the Gift?

This video essay unpacks what the final "gift" really was at the end of the 2015 movie, The Gift.

by Leave a Comment

This video essay unpacks what the final “gift” really was at the end of the 2015 movie, The Gift.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:08
In the gift married couple Robyn and Simon Callem are persistently visited by
00:11
the seemingly menacing Gordo, Simon’s former classmate. While Gordon’s actions and
00:16
intentions seem highly disturbing, by the end we learn key information that may
00:20
reverse our sympathies. As a child, Gordo was the victim of Simon’s bullying
00:25
During their teenage years
00:27
Simon fabricated a story about how Gordo was molested by an older boy
00:31
which ultimately ruined Gordo’s family and life. But just when we begin to
00:35
despise Simon and forgive some of Gordo’s bizarre behavior, we see Gordon’s final gift
00:40
to the Callems: a video of him drugging and presumably assaulting Robyn
00:46
Simon begins to doubt whether or not he is the father of Robyn’s baby and quickly goes
00:50
to the hospital to check on his wife, only to see Gordo by the hospital elevators
00:54
Gordo escapes before Simon catches him, but later calls Simon to
00:59
suggest that Simon may or may not be a father. At the end of the phone call
01:03
Gordo hints, “It’s all in the eyes, you see.” Simon desperately goes back into the
01:08
hospital to see the baby. As Simon struggles to see the baby
01:12
it isn’t clear if the baby has Gordo’s brown eyes or Simon’s blue eyes
01:17
The movie’s audience seems to be split on the matter
01:20
Some of them think the baby has blue eyes while others think the baby has
01:24
brown eyes
01:25
However, it doesn’t really matter what color the baby’s eyes are because the baby isn’t
01:29
Gordo’s final gift. Even though Gordo suggest that the baby is his
01:35
it is much more likely that the baby is actually Simon’s. Gordo relies on
01:40
emotional and psychological manipulation, not physical
01:44
Therefore it would be out of character for him to suddenly assault Robyn
01:48
where there’s no evidence that he would ever be physically violent against her
01:52
01:53
Gordo’s story heavily parallels the fabricated story
01:58
01:59
Simon made up about Gordo being molested. Gordo could be creating a similarly
02:04
fictional story to make it seem that Robyn was assaulted as revenge for
02:08
Simon’s bullying. The act of inventing the story creates severe mental
02:12
disturbance for Simon without the event needing to occur. If Gordo actually
02:18
assaulted Robyn, this would be an extreme act of violence out
02:22
of proportion with Simon’s wrong, which harms Robyn far more than her husband.
02:26
The film’s ending implies that Gordo is more interested in making Simon
02:31
understand what he did as a childhood bully. During the same phone call at the
02:35
hospital, Gordo tells Simon, “You see what happens when you poison other people’s
02:39
minds with ideas?”
02:41
Gordo crafted a story that would ruin Simon, and now Simon has to live with the
02:46
consequences of Gordo’s lies the way Gordo suffered from Simon’s lies
02:50
Although one can argue that Simon can always get a paternity test done and
02:56
resolve his anxieties, that would involve telling Robyn that she may have been
03:00
assaulted which could cause a great emotional devastation and could
03:03
ultimately be a lie.
03:05
Robyn also has brown eyes, which are a dominant gene, so it’s more likely that
03:10
regardless of his father the child will also have brown eyes, feeding Simon’s doubts
03:14
Even if many believe the baby does have brown eyes
03:20
03:21
we’re seeing through Simon’s paranoid perspective which may not be reliable
03:24
Since simon doesn’t know whether or not Gordo was telling the truth, the only
03:29
way he can preserve what’s left of his relationship with Robyn is to remain
03:33
trapped in Gordo’s fabricated story, never knowing for certain what is true.
03:38
The final gift Gordo gives Simon is not the bavby, but the lie
03:44
that seals Gordo’s revenge and forever destroys Simon’s chance of a peaceful happy life
03:48
with his family

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

