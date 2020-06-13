What Really Happened at the End of the Gift?

This video essay unpacks what the final “gift” really was at the end of the 2015 movie, The Gift.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
In the gift married couple Robyn and Simon Callem are persistently visited by
the seemingly menacing Gordo, Simon’s former classmate. While Gordon’s actions and
intentions seem highly disturbing, by the end we learn key information that may
reverse our sympathies. As a child, Gordo was the victim of Simon’s bullying
During their teenage years
Simon fabricated a story about how Gordo was molested by an older boy
which ultimately ruined Gordo’s family and life. But just when we begin to
despise Simon and forgive some of Gordo’s bizarre behavior, we see Gordon’s final gift
to the Callems: a video of him drugging and presumably assaulting Robyn
Simon begins to doubt whether or not he is the father of Robyn’s baby and quickly goes
to the hospital to check on his wife, only to see Gordo by the hospital elevators
Gordo escapes before Simon catches him, but later calls Simon to
suggest that Simon may or may not be a father. At the end of the phone call
Gordo hints, “It’s all in the eyes, you see.” Simon desperately goes back into the
hospital to see the baby. As Simon struggles to see the baby
it isn’t clear if the baby has Gordo’s brown eyes or Simon’s blue eyes
The movie’s audience seems to be split on the matter
Some of them think the baby has blue eyes while others think the baby has
brown eyes
However, it doesn’t really matter what color the baby’s eyes are because the baby isn’t
Gordo’s final gift. Even though Gordo suggest that the baby is his
it is much more likely that the baby is actually Simon’s. Gordo relies on
emotional and psychological manipulation, not physical
Therefore it would be out of character for him to suddenly assault Robyn
where there’s no evidence that he would ever be physically violent against her
01:52
Gordo’s story heavily parallels the fabricated story
01:58
Simon made up about Gordo being molested. Gordo could be creating a similarly
fictional story to make it seem that Robyn was assaulted as revenge for
Simon’s bullying. The act of inventing the story creates severe mental
disturbance for Simon without the event needing to occur. If Gordo actually
assaulted Robyn, this would be an extreme act of violence out
of proportion with Simon’s wrong, which harms Robyn far more than her husband.
The film’s ending implies that Gordo is more interested in making Simon
understand what he did as a childhood bully. During the same phone call at the
hospital, Gordo tells Simon, “You see what happens when you poison other people’s
minds with ideas?”
Gordo crafted a story that would ruin Simon, and now Simon has to live with the
consequences of Gordo’s lies the way Gordo suffered from Simon’s lies
Although one can argue that Simon can always get a paternity test done and
resolve his anxieties, that would involve telling Robyn that she may have been
assaulted which could cause a great emotional devastation and could
ultimately be a lie.
Robyn also has brown eyes, which are a dominant gene, so it’s more likely that
regardless of his father the child will also have brown eyes, feeding Simon’s doubts
Even if many believe the baby does have brown eyes
03:20
we’re seeing through Simon’s paranoid perspective which may not be reliable
Since simon doesn’t know whether or not Gordo was telling the truth, the only
way he can preserve what’s left of his relationship with Robyn is to remain
trapped in Gordo’s fabricated story, never knowing for certain what is true.
The final gift Gordo gives Simon is not the bavby, but the lie
that seals Gordo’s revenge and forever destroys Simon’s chance of a peaceful happy life
with his family
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
