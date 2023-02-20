What Should Leaders Look For in a Resume? Impact and Achievements

Losing a job is one of the most stressful experiences in life. The loss of income, threat to financial security, and the impact on families are situations no one wants to face, yet many do, and knowing how to compete for one’s next employment opportunity is essential.

In an economic climate where mass layoffs are taking place – and competition for roles is becoming fiercer – candidates who were laid off need to set themselves apart from the pack as they look for a new role. At the same time, company leaders and hiring managers should consider recently jobless people whose resumes and profiles go deeper in detail than those of many job seekers. Jonathan D. Reynolds ( www.jonathandreynolds.com ), author of Right Seats, Right People: A Leader’s Guide to Hiring and Developing Top Performers, says one key to companies finding top-notch talent is locating prospects who communicate achievements and the impact they’ve had on previous companies they worked for.

“There is a big difference in saying what you ‘did’ versus what you ‘achieved,’ ” says Reynolds, CEO of Titus Talent Strategies, a nationwide recruiting agency. “A hiring manager skimming a resume or a LinkedIn profile is subconsciously going to be more drawn to candidates who point to impact and achievement, and are also clear about what they do.”

Reynolds offers tips to help companies find candidates who stand out from the crowd:

They didn’t just list job duties on a resume; they showed how they used specific skills. Often a resume will be a list of someone’s duties and experiences, but it doesn’t show how the skills that were used in a certain role achieved positive results. That tangible information indicates potential to a prospective employer, and going into that kind of detail, Reynolds says, “will make their resume more findable and appealing to recruiters and hiring managers.”

As an example of what hiring managers and leaders can look for in terms of detail, Reynolds says, rather than job seekers writing on their resume “Focused on outbound lead generation and sales through cold calling, emailing and networking,” they go deeper with, “Through cold calling, emailing, and networking, hit 90% of my quota in my first year, a company record.” Or, rather than listing “Led a team of four business development associates,” job seekers go further with, “Was directly responsible for seeing the promotion of three of the four business development associates I managed. Through intentional mentoring, I was also able to assist them in exceeding their sales quota by an average of 17%.”

“It’s those small tweaks and shifts in perspective that can help a candidate’s resume and LinkedIn profile stand out,” he says.

They use tools like LinkedIn. Reynolds says LinkedIn is one way job seekers can network with people in their field and to find the hiring managers at companies they’re interested in. Also, a social media platform such as LinkedIn allows the candidate to bring their communication skills to life using video. “Hiring managers and company leaders should focus on video to see how well candidates present themselves,” Reynolds says. “A site such as LinkedIn provides a pipeline of candidates who know how to connect with recruiters, talent acquisition specialists, and HR managers. “Serious job seekers with high potential know that to grow their network, they need to connect with people who may be able to point them in the right direction.”

They created a reverse resume. “If a candidate knows what kind of company they want to work for and what they want to do, then they can create a reverse resume,” Reynolds says. “This is where the candidate approaches a company as if they are trying to hire the company, creating a job description/performance profile of the place they would like to work.”

Reynolds adds that from a psychological perspective, a reverse resume shows the company “that it is connecting with someone who understands its core values, sees an alignment fit and is potentially heading in the same direction.”

“At the end of the day, we are all people connecting with people,” Reynolds says. “The key word is connecting. Knowing specifically what your company is looking for in terms of talent and fit, and finding those resumes and profiles that go beyond the norm, are key steps to making that winning connection.”

Photo credit: iStock