What the Collapse of Home Insurance Companies in the United States Tells Us About Climate Change

A few months ago I wrote about how California’s home insurance companies were no longer offering coverage in the sunshine state due to increasingly frequent and lethal wildfires; now it is the turn of Florida, where insurers are going bankrupt because of the growing number of homeowners’ claims from the impact of ever-worsening hurricanes and storms.

When a sector as important as insurance can no longer assume the responsibility of protecting us from all kinds of eventualities because the numbers don’t add up, we know we have a problem. The recent insolvency of Florida’s United Property and Casualty, with 159,170 active policies and a 2.5% market share in the state, has left many homeowners with wrecked homes and no coverage, despite having paid their premiums.

A state whose hard-right governor has banned the use of the terms “climate change” and “global warming” in official documents has now found that the rising costs of increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters due to climate change he claims does not exist has left its population unprotected, with the impact felt by the most disadvantaged.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The emerging science of climate attribution shows conclusively the extent to which the climate emergency is linked to the increasing frequency of natural disasters: among other things, more and more powerful storms that will affect huge areas of the planet. The hurricane season in Florida this year has led meteorologists to revise their initially optimistic predictions and to announce a lot of activity that will again generate significant damage that insurers maintaining a presence in that market will have to deal with.

As the bill for natural disasters around the world rises, we are seeing the consequences of years of denying the existence of the climate emergency and doing nothing about it. In 2022, the bill that insurers had to pay globally to compensate for damages caused by natural disasters reached $115 billion, 42% higher than the average of the last ten years.

This is a major problem at all levels, and one that will lead to huge numbers of people and businesses in states where the frequency of floods, storms, hurricanes, fires, heat waves and other climatic disasters is so high will move to other areas. Waves of climate refugees will have to be given asylum in other areas, with all that this entails.

If we refuse to radically change how we live, huge numbers of us, and not just in the developing world, will increasingly find ourselves having to deal with the likelihood of a natural disaster affecting us, our loved ones or our property. In the meantime, the denialists and populists will continue telling us that everything’s fine, until it’s too late and we’ve passed the tipping point.

—

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock