The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What the Hell Did Black Americans Lose Under Trump?

What the Hell Did Black Americans Lose Under Trump?

Trump has shown us who he is. The only question is, what are we going to do about it?

You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed — what the hell do you have to lose?

I will produce, I will produce the inner cities and I will produce for the African-Americans. And the Democrats will not produce. All they’ve done is taken advantage of your vote… If you keep voting for the same people, you will keep getting exactly the same result.

Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places, Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are… Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020.

Trump has shown us who he is. The only question is, what are we going to do about it? Voting him out of office would be a start.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About William Spivey

Writer, poet, wannabe philosopher. I write about politics, race and social justice. Sometimes I change it up and discuss relationships and romance. It depends.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

