What the 'Metaverse' Means for Your Love Life [Video]

What the ‘Metaverse’ Means for Your Love Life [Video]

With all the excitement about the Metaverse, will the future of dating be lived in the virtual world?

by

 

.

.

Love doesn’t change. But dating does! Over the last decade, dating apps exploded, making it possible to meet people with the swipe of a finger.

Now the next stage could be about to begin. With all the excitement about the Metaverse, will the future of dating be lived in the virtual world? Facebook, Tinder, and other big tech companies are all looking to get on board. Will you?

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:05
what is
00:06
the metaverse
00:08
the metaverse you know if something is
00:10
meta it’s above or outside of you know
00:12
that’s why you got metaphysics which is
00:15
like what the nature of things of
00:17
themselves you know but the metaverse is
00:19
essentially an alternate universe above
00:23
or outside of our own universe
00:26
it’s seen as this is where the internet
00:29
is going this is the next stage
00:31
now sometimes these things go on endless
00:34
hype cycles and never live up to it
00:36
but
00:37
sometimes it really is where things are
00:40
going
00:40
we may be in the early stages we don’t
00:42
know but the idea is you have virtual
00:46
reality you have full
00:49
online spaces you have
00:52
uh worlds you can actually immerse
00:55
yourself in completely where there might
00:57
be the office shopping uh
01:00
hanging out with people going to bars
01:02
conferencing and all this stuff we’re
01:04
doing now sat in front of our screens
01:06
we might do in a ready player one
01:09
type scenario so okay how does the
01:13
metaverse relate to dating steve well
01:15
this has been a sort of topic that’s
01:18
suddenly come to light yeah so obviously
01:21
online dating it you know it’s been
01:23
around a long time now but it like
01:25
obviously exploded over the last decade
01:28
with tinder and the apps and it really
01:30
came into its own and that’s something
01:32
that was always there but
01:34
then really tipped over into mainstream
01:36
and i suppose this could go the same way
01:38
i suspect it will just live alongside
01:41
the current internet i don’t know if it
01:43
will replace it entirely but
01:45
the idea is that you know everyone knows
01:47
match is the biggest like dating company
01:50
they own tinder and a bunch of the big
01:52
dating apps
01:53
and i think they see it as
01:55
there’s this company called hyperconnect
01:58
in korea and they kind of have this
02:00
vision for
02:02
using real-time virtual spaces like a
02:05
bar where you’ll have live conversations
02:07
they’ve talked about a place called
02:09
single town where users will interact in
02:12
real time or they can connect privately
02:14
and go and talk uh private and so
02:17
i guess it’s like
02:19
well you find online dating a bit you
02:20
know a little bit of a remove now well
02:23
maybe this is a more immersive version
02:24
where you get to
02:27
go on a date with the actual person in
02:30
the metaverse you can actually sit
02:32
across from them virtually maybe their
02:35
avatar has a way of
02:37
linking to your verify you know it has
02:39
to be verifiable so maybe your avatar
02:41
has to look like you or something but
02:43
you know you can actually get a better
02:45
sense of dating them
02:48
without leaving your living room do you
02:50
do you sort of feel like
02:52
in some sense
02:54
we haven’t come that far from
02:57
like aol
02:58
instant chat
03:00
from back in the day
03:02
like this
03:03
this i you know when
03:05
was it what was aol chat called it was
03:08
just just aol chat aol chat it was like
03:11
one of the og ones that i just remember
03:15
using and thinking this is unbelievable
03:18
i’m talking to someone in real time
03:21
somewhere else in the world and it still
03:23
had this incredible novelty
03:25
about it and
03:27
and somewhere along the way i don’t know
03:29
it feels like we sort of departed from
03:30
that a little bit in the sense that
03:33
it it’s become commenting on posts
03:35
commenting on videos but i just remember
03:39
that real-time chat
03:41
was something that had this appeal
03:44
at the beginning of what most of us
03:46
experienced as the internet
03:49
the metaverse of dating
03:53
is
03:54
is this environment that puts an actual
03:58
avatar to that
04:00
and a physical space i suppose or a
04:04
a metaphysical space
04:06
that we can
04:07
exist in and talk to someone i suppose
04:10
i’m fascinated to think about what
04:14
what does this do what does this allow
04:16
people to do that they might not do
04:20
in real life you know like what does it
04:22
give people that they don’t get in real
04:25
life what do you think steve you could
04:27
just see it as a convenience thing where
04:29
you can do the things you would do in
04:31
real life much faster together you could
04:34
go to an a live concert together in the
04:37
metaverse you could go to the shops you
04:39
could hang at a bar and people might
04:42
just be like a bloody hey having to get
04:44
into the car dress up on the date and go
04:45
to the bar now i can find out if we have
04:48
chemistry in the virtual bar and
04:51
but i’ll move on are we saying that your
04:54
face your actual face that you take a
04:57
picture and it sort of wraps your face
05:00
around this avatar’s head or are we
05:02
saying that you choose
05:04
a face
05:05
for your avatar well this is the
05:07
interesting part isn’t it i think
05:09
if if it if it is just the real you then
05:11
it is an extension of the the online app
05:15
dating experience the virtual you then
05:18
just adds all these possible yeah but is
05:19
it what is it gonna actually
05:22
get people’s accurate are people gonna
05:24
lie about their body shapes are you
05:26
gonna get is there gonna be an unnatural
05:28
number of six foot two men in there
05:32
that’s the tricky bit where you go they
05:34
can’t they can’t is it are we gonna have
05:36
to actually take pictures and verify the
05:40
the
05:40
body shapes and the the ratios that we
05:43
put on there so that who what we
05:45
actually look like is what we look like
05:48
we might write we might have to do body
05:50
scan or something for it um
05:52
if it’s the avatar version
05:54
like it adds this weird possibility
05:56
right which i’m sure will definitely
05:58
happen where some people will have an
06:00
entirely virtual relationship and never
06:02
meet
06:03
and they will only date in the metaverse
06:06
and meet up
06:08
could be someone across the world right
06:10
and you just put on your headset and go
06:12
on these dates it’s a little limited on
06:14
the old physical side unless you you
06:16
know once they start involving haptic
06:18
suits
06:20
right and and now you can get it on
06:24
via the haptic suits that’s game over
06:26
mate right i mean you’ve looked into
06:28
haptic suits more than i have uh it
06:30
seems but
06:32
that’s beyond my pay grade well no
06:35
no they’ve steve i’ll have you know and
06:37
i’m not before you make your little joke
06:40
i haven’t been to one of them
06:42
but i’ve walked past those places in
06:44
tokyo where
06:46
you
06:47
this vr pawn
06:48
you can go into a place and there’s vr
06:50
porn but you’re actually wearing a
06:52
haptic suit
06:54
as you’re watching vr porn
06:57
that’s you said you were going to hike
06:59
mount fuji that day
07:02
is what some people like to call it
07:07
um no yeah hiking mount fuji does sound
07:10
like a euphemism from the from the
07:12
beginning
07:13
i
07:14
it i i find this pretty fascinating
07:16
because the
07:17
if you can suddenly just be what you
07:20
think is a better looking you or a
07:22
different person altogether and exist in
07:24
their this world where you could
07:26
potentially
07:27
be better looking build up social
07:29
capital that you don’t have in the real
07:31
world and
07:33
and
07:34
essentially be a rock star in the
07:36
metaverse that you don’t feel like you
07:38
are in your real life
07:39
that
07:40
then gets a little scary doesn’t it
07:43
there may just be all the same status
07:45
games anyway if there’s like because
07:47
they’re talking about these things well
07:48
there’s these things are now tinder
07:49
coins but they talk about extending
07:51
those and then it’s just like who buys
07:54
more flashy stuff in the metaverse and
07:57
has the flashy the flashy car or the
07:59
flashy thing they show off or let me
08:01
show what i can afford uh for my avatar
08:04
right right yeah there’ll be some the
08:06
equivalent of a blue tick
08:08
next to your head on them in the
08:10
metaverse that shows that you’re someone
08:12
of status or who has a lot of followers
08:14
in the metaverse yeah it it’s it’s very
08:17
interesting yeah it could i that’s one
08:20
of my i’m not pessimistic the way some
08:23
people are on
08:25
like the future of dating i think there
08:27
are problems and concerns i have but i
08:30
you know there’s things that might be
08:31
better right we might just get more and
08:33
better at matching people or
08:35
online dating just does allow you to
08:37
meet people you wouldn’t have otherwise
08:39
found in your city and there’s there’s
08:41
certain matching potential
08:43
in
08:44
online dating that doesn’t exist
08:46
normally but
08:47
i think if you end up with like even
08:50
more strata stuff where like there’s
08:53
closed off influence a corner of dating
08:55
and everything just gets more even more
08:57
stratified doesn’t it and there’s
08:59
there’s this kind of
09:00
weird
09:01
uh
09:02
weird dystopian like stratified society
09:06
so yeah i
09:07
i don’t know i’m not i think we have to
09:09
be careful of status quo bias here where
09:11
people are just scared of everything new
09:14
um
09:15
but it’ll probably be like like online
09:17
dating it’ll probably be a mixed old bag
09:20
there is something interesting the most
09:22
of everything that’s been mentioned the
09:24
most practical application
09:26
i can i i’ve seen from or i can imagine
09:30
from this is that idea of being able to
09:32
go on a date with someone who’s not in
09:36
your immediate area
09:38
you know i don’t think that it would be
09:40
a shame if the metaverse stopped you
09:42
going
09:43
to
09:43
a movie
09:45
with someone who you could easily go to
09:47
a movie with in your actual town that
09:50
would be a sorry state of affairs but if
09:52
it can get you on an actual date with
09:55
someone who is a little further out or
09:57
can’t be in the same place as you right
09:59
now that’s sort of interesting a lot of
10:01
potential for long distance
10:02
relationships if nothing else one thing
10:04
i will say matt is it could make dates a
10:06
lot cheaper
10:08
that’s a very good point a lot of time a
10:11
lot of money on dates if you go on a lot
10:13
of them
10:14
and that is a big complaint of a lot of
10:16
men so maybe this is the savior we all
10:18
needed
10:20
i think you’re just talking about
10:21
yourself here steve
10:24
i think you’re projecting
10:27
i do spend money i do spend money on
10:29
dates for the record i’m not going to
10:30
have it said that i don’t right wow
10:33
you’re a real chivalrous man thank you
10:35
matt
10:36
what do you think of the metaverse out
10:38
there leave us a send us an email let us
10:40
know what you have is there some
10:43
big pro or big con about this that we
10:46
haven’t considered email podcast
10:49
matthewhussey.com let us know your
10:51
thoughts on the dating metaverse god
10:54
help us
10:58
i have something for you and it’s
11:00
better than the metaverse it’s an actual
11:03
guide that gives you very practical
11:04
things that you can say to create real
11:07
momentum in your love life these are
11:09
literal things that you can say to
11:11
people and text people that will move
11:14
the ball forward so you don’t get stuck
11:18
in the casual dating traps go to
11:21
momentum texts.com
11:23
check it out for yourself it’ll cost you
11:26
barely more than one of those swanky
11:28
little coffees you drink and it will
11:30
help your dating life a whole lot more
11:32
than that caffeine will
11:34
you don’t have to choose you can do both
11:37
enjoy momentum texts.com
11:40
[Music]
12:00
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world's leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he's been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC's digital series What To Text Him Back.

He's had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He's also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

