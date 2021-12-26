What the ‘Metaverse’ Means for Your Love Life [Video]

.
Love doesn’t change. But dating does! Over the last decade, dating apps exploded, making it possible to meet people with the swipe of a finger.
Now the next stage could be about to begin. With all the excitement about the Metaverse, will the future of dating be lived in the virtual world? Facebook, Tinder, and other big tech companies are all looking to get on board. Will you?
