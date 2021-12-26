What the ‘Metaverse’ Means for Your Love Life [Video]

.

.

Love doesn’t change. But dating does! Over the last decade, dating apps exploded, making it possible to meet people with the swipe of a finger.

Now the next stage could be about to begin. With all the excitement about the Metaverse, will the future of dating be lived in the virtual world? Facebook, Tinder, and other big tech companies are all looking to get on board. Will you?

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:05 what is

00:06 the metaverse

00:08 the metaverse you know if something is

00:10 meta it’s above or outside of you know

00:12 that’s why you got metaphysics which is

00:15 like what the nature of things of

00:17 themselves you know but the metaverse is

00:19 essentially an alternate universe above

00:23 or outside of our own universe

00:26 it’s seen as this is where the internet

00:29 is going this is the next stage

00:31 now sometimes these things go on endless

00:34 hype cycles and never live up to it

00:36 but

00:37 sometimes it really is where things are

00:40 going

00:40 we may be in the early stages we don’t

00:42 know but the idea is you have virtual

00:46 reality you have full

00:49 online spaces you have

00:52 uh worlds you can actually immerse

00:55 yourself in completely where there might

00:57 be the office shopping uh

01:00 hanging out with people going to bars

01:02 conferencing and all this stuff we’re

01:04 doing now sat in front of our screens

01:06 we might do in a ready player one

01:09 type scenario so okay how does the

01:13 metaverse relate to dating steve well

01:15 this has been a sort of topic that’s

01:18 suddenly come to light yeah so obviously

01:21 online dating it you know it’s been

01:23 around a long time now but it like

01:25 obviously exploded over the last decade

01:28 with tinder and the apps and it really

01:30 came into its own and that’s something

01:32 that was always there but

01:34 then really tipped over into mainstream

01:36 and i suppose this could go the same way

01:38 i suspect it will just live alongside

01:41 the current internet i don’t know if it

01:43 will replace it entirely but

01:45 the idea is that you know everyone knows

01:47 match is the biggest like dating company

01:50 they own tinder and a bunch of the big

01:52 dating apps

01:53 and i think they see it as

01:55 there’s this company called hyperconnect

01:58 in korea and they kind of have this

02:00 vision for

02:02 using real-time virtual spaces like a

02:05 bar where you’ll have live conversations

02:07 they’ve talked about a place called

02:09 single town where users will interact in

02:12 real time or they can connect privately

02:14 and go and talk uh private and so

02:17 i guess it’s like

02:19 well you find online dating a bit you

02:20 know a little bit of a remove now well

02:23 maybe this is a more immersive version

02:24 where you get to

02:27 go on a date with the actual person in

02:30 the metaverse you can actually sit

02:32 across from them virtually maybe their

02:35 avatar has a way of

02:37 linking to your verify you know it has

02:39 to be verifiable so maybe your avatar

02:41 has to look like you or something but

02:43 you know you can actually get a better

02:45 sense of dating them

02:48 without leaving your living room do you

02:50 do you sort of feel like

02:52 in some sense

02:54 we haven’t come that far from

02:57 like aol

02:58 instant chat

03:00 from back in the day

03:02 like this

03:03 this i you know when

03:05 was it what was aol chat called it was

03:08 just just aol chat aol chat it was like

03:11 one of the og ones that i just remember

03:15 using and thinking this is unbelievable

03:18 i’m talking to someone in real time

03:21 somewhere else in the world and it still

03:23 had this incredible novelty

03:25 about it and

03:27 and somewhere along the way i don’t know

03:29 it feels like we sort of departed from

03:30 that a little bit in the sense that

03:33 it it’s become commenting on posts

03:35 commenting on videos but i just remember

03:39 that real-time chat

03:41 was something that had this appeal

03:44 at the beginning of what most of us

03:46 experienced as the internet

03:49 the metaverse of dating

03:53 is

03:54 is this environment that puts an actual

03:58 avatar to that

04:00 and a physical space i suppose or a

04:04 a metaphysical space

04:06 that we can

04:07 exist in and talk to someone i suppose

04:10 i’m fascinated to think about what

04:14 what does this do what does this allow

04:16 people to do that they might not do

04:20 in real life you know like what does it

04:22 give people that they don’t get in real

04:25 life what do you think steve you could

04:27 just see it as a convenience thing where

04:29 you can do the things you would do in

04:31 real life much faster together you could

04:34 go to an a live concert together in the

04:37 metaverse you could go to the shops you

04:39 could hang at a bar and people might

04:42 just be like a bloody hey having to get

04:44 into the car dress up on the date and go

04:45 to the bar now i can find out if we have

04:48 chemistry in the virtual bar and

04:51 but i’ll move on are we saying that your

04:54 face your actual face that you take a

04:57 picture and it sort of wraps your face

05:00 around this avatar’s head or are we

05:02 saying that you choose

05:04 a face

05:05 for your avatar well this is the

05:07 interesting part isn’t it i think

05:09 if if it if it is just the real you then

05:11 it is an extension of the the online app

05:15 dating experience the virtual you then

05:18 just adds all these possible yeah but is

05:19 it what is it gonna actually

05:22 get people’s accurate are people gonna

05:24 lie about their body shapes are you

05:26 gonna get is there gonna be an unnatural

05:28 number of six foot two men in there

05:32 that’s the tricky bit where you go they

05:34 can’t they can’t is it are we gonna have

05:36 to actually take pictures and verify the

05:40 the

05:40 body shapes and the the ratios that we

05:43 put on there so that who what we

05:45 actually look like is what we look like

05:48 we might write we might have to do body

05:50 scan or something for it um

05:52 if it’s the avatar version

05:54 like it adds this weird possibility

05:56 right which i’m sure will definitely

05:58 happen where some people will have an

06:00 entirely virtual relationship and never

06:02 meet

06:03 and they will only date in the metaverse

06:06 and meet up

06:08 could be someone across the world right

06:10 and you just put on your headset and go

06:12 on these dates it’s a little limited on

06:14 the old physical side unless you you

06:16 know once they start involving haptic

06:18 suits

06:20 right and and now you can get it on

06:24 via the haptic suits that’s game over

06:26 mate right i mean you’ve looked into

06:28 haptic suits more than i have uh it

06:30 seems but

06:32 that’s beyond my pay grade well no

06:35 no they’ve steve i’ll have you know and

06:37 i’m not before you make your little joke

06:40 i haven’t been to one of them

06:42 but i’ve walked past those places in

06:44 tokyo where

06:46 you

06:47 this vr pawn

06:48 you can go into a place and there’s vr

06:50 porn but you’re actually wearing a

06:52 haptic suit

06:54 as you’re watching vr porn

06:57 that’s you said you were going to hike

06:59 mount fuji that day

07:02 is what some people like to call it

07:07 um no yeah hiking mount fuji does sound

07:10 like a euphemism from the from the

07:12 beginning

07:13 i

07:14 it i i find this pretty fascinating

07:16 because the

07:17 if you can suddenly just be what you

07:20 think is a better looking you or a

07:22 different person altogether and exist in

07:24 their this world where you could

07:26 potentially

07:27 be better looking build up social

07:29 capital that you don’t have in the real

07:31 world and

07:33 and

07:34 essentially be a rock star in the

07:36 metaverse that you don’t feel like you

07:38 are in your real life

07:39 that

07:40 then gets a little scary doesn’t it

07:43 there may just be all the same status

07:45 games anyway if there’s like because

07:47 they’re talking about these things well

07:48 there’s these things are now tinder

07:49 coins but they talk about extending

07:51 those and then it’s just like who buys

07:54 more flashy stuff in the metaverse and

07:57 has the flashy the flashy car or the

07:59 flashy thing they show off or let me

08:01 show what i can afford uh for my avatar

08:04 right right yeah there’ll be some the

08:06 equivalent of a blue tick

08:08 next to your head on them in the

08:10 metaverse that shows that you’re someone

08:12 of status or who has a lot of followers

08:14 in the metaverse yeah it it’s it’s very

08:17 interesting yeah it could i that’s one

08:20 of my i’m not pessimistic the way some

08:23 people are on

08:25 like the future of dating i think there

08:27 are problems and concerns i have but i

08:30 you know there’s things that might be

08:31 better right we might just get more and

08:33 better at matching people or

08:35 online dating just does allow you to

08:37 meet people you wouldn’t have otherwise

08:39 found in your city and there’s there’s

08:41 certain matching potential

08:43 in

08:44 online dating that doesn’t exist

08:46 normally but

08:47 i think if you end up with like even

08:50 more strata stuff where like there’s

08:53 closed off influence a corner of dating

08:55 and everything just gets more even more

08:57 stratified doesn’t it and there’s

08:59 there’s this kind of

09:00 weird

09:01 uh

09:02 weird dystopian like stratified society

09:06 so yeah i

09:07 i don’t know i’m not i think we have to

09:09 be careful of status quo bias here where

09:11 people are just scared of everything new

09:14 um

09:15 but it’ll probably be like like online

09:17 dating it’ll probably be a mixed old bag

09:20 there is something interesting the most

09:22 of everything that’s been mentioned the

09:24 most practical application

09:26 i can i i’ve seen from or i can imagine

09:30 from this is that idea of being able to

09:32 go on a date with someone who’s not in

09:36 your immediate area

09:38 you know i don’t think that it would be

09:40 a shame if the metaverse stopped you

09:42 going

09:43 to

09:43 a movie

09:45 with someone who you could easily go to

09:47 a movie with in your actual town that

09:50 would be a sorry state of affairs but if

09:52 it can get you on an actual date with

09:55 someone who is a little further out or

09:57 can’t be in the same place as you right

09:59 now that’s sort of interesting a lot of

10:01 potential for long distance

10:02 relationships if nothing else one thing

10:04 i will say matt is it could make dates a

10:06 lot cheaper

10:08 that’s a very good point a lot of time a

10:11 lot of money on dates if you go on a lot

10:13 of them

10:14 and that is a big complaint of a lot of

10:16 men so maybe this is the savior we all

10:18 needed

10:20 i think you’re just talking about

10:21 yourself here steve

10:24 i think you’re projecting

10:27 i do spend money i do spend money on

10:29 dates for the record i’m not going to

10:30 have it said that i don’t right wow

10:33 you’re a real chivalrous man thank you

10:35 matt

10:36 what do you think of the metaverse out

10:38 there leave us a send us an email let us

10:40 know what you have is there some

10:43 big pro or big con about this that we

10:46 haven’t considered email podcast

10:49 matthewhussey.com let us know your

10:51 thoughts on the dating metaverse god

10:54 help us

10:58 i have something for you and it’s

11:00 better than the metaverse it’s an actual

11:03 guide that gives you very practical

11:04 things that you can say to create real

11:07 momentum in your love life these are

11:09 literal things that you can say to

11:11 people and text people that will move

11:14 the ball forward so you don’t get stuck

11:18 in the casual dating traps go to

11:21 momentum texts.com

11:23 check it out for yourself it’ll cost you

11:26 barely more than one of those swanky

11:28 little coffees you drink and it will

11:30 help your dating life a whole lot more

11:32 than that caffeine will

11:34 you don’t have to choose you can do both

11:37 enjoy momentum texts.com

11:40 [Music]

12:00 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock