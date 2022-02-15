What the Pandemic Has Taught Me About the Dangers of Routine

For days following a long-haul flight, my body would scream at me. “What are you doing?!” “Why are you torturing your body like this?!”

Then, as if by magic, this small thing called Covid-19 came along and decimated the industry I work in.

I was left grounded.

The upshot was my body finally got what it had been begging for. A consistent routine. And boy, oh boy, was it thankful. I got a kind of energy and clarity I hadn’t felt for donkey’s years.

Then, subsequently, I noticed something strange happening. The days started to merge into one.

Time simultaneously slowed down and sped up. Like a decade has passed since the pandemic began, yet 2019 was only yesterday.

A real mindf*ck.

I believe the reason for this was that very little happened to mark the time. Fewer celebrations. Zero holidays. No weddings.

I’ve been stuck in perpetual limbo because of the batsh*t crazy government here in Hong Kong.

Endless quarantine and isolation have meant that all I’ve really had is routine.

As I found out the hard way, this is no way to live.

Routine can make you inattentive towards life

“If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine — it’s lethal.” — Paulo Coelho

While routine is vital for the body, your heart will revolt if it’s all you have.

Routine, of course, is about automating habits so you don’t think about them. So you simply lace up and head out the door. So you hit the ground running. It helps you put the things on autopilot you want to be on autopilot.

The problem is, if you automate your whole day, you become inattentive to it. Eventually, you stop looking outside of your todo list and miss that thing we call life.

The spirit needs new horizons like a plant needs water.

One suggestion, to counteract this effect — before you rush off to tackle your anxiety-provoking todo list — is to ask yourself what you’re going to do today that’s different? What adventure are you going to embark on?

How are you going to highlight the day?

It can be anything. Going to a new cafe for lunch. Cooking something new for dinner. Catching up with a friend. Exploring a new neighbourhood. Taking the kids to the science museum…

You get it!

Whatever it is to give the day a special meaning — to make it unique — separate from routine.

It’s these experiences that let us know that today is special. In fact, today is the most important day of our lives.

This is always true.

Routine can cause you to throw the baby out with the bathwater

“Freedom without discipline is foolish, discipline without freedom is insanity.” — Ilona Mialik.

Another important distinction to make is the difference between routine and practice.

A routine is a fragile thing that happens at a particular time. Life often kicks routine in the nuts.

And if you care too much about your routine, it will hurt like it.

A practice, on the other hand, transcends the day. These are things you can come back to at any time to centre yourself.

Ryan Holiday put it like this: “Waking up every day at 6 a.m. and watching the news while you have your coffee? That’s part of a routine. Prayer or meditation? A practice. Going to the 9 a.m. CrossFit class is a routine. Exercising regularly is a practice.”

Whereas routine is easily ruined, a practice is adaptable. You should be mindful of that. So that if and when your morning routine falls apart, you don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.

Also, so you’re willing to deal with the lemon life serves you on a particular day. Maybe this morning your kids need you. Maybe there’s some sort of emergency. Maybe your body needs an extra 30 mins in bed today. So be it.

Be adaptable.

Fit your meditation practice in on the commute to work if you have to. Exercise during your lunch break or late afternoon. Just do what you can. If you still get the practice in, who cares about the routine?

Even if you don’t, remember that failing to complete your routine doesn’t make you one. It’s those who sacrifice everything for the sake of theirs who are really missing out on life.

Routine is a double-edged sword. Wield it carefully.

The main takeaway here is that route is a double-edged sword. Although it’s crucial for the body, it can be a disaster for the human spirit.

If you’re not careful, routine can entrench you. If you don’t leave any wiggle room — if you’re not willing to be adaptable — it may prevent you from seeing what’s in front of you.

If you find yourself simply going through the motions — it’s an indication you need to take a break from yours — or, at the very least, mix things up.

Life, at the end of the day, is about new experiences. Celebrating occasions with your loved ones.

Embracing change. Savouring the unrepeatable miracle that is the present moment.

It should always come before routine. Don’t ever forget that.

