What to Do If You Feel Too Overwhelmed to Live in the Moment

How in the world am I going to be able to get all of this done?

The thought swirled in my head as I looked at my filthy apartment, the number of articles I needed to write this week, and my sad wife who was disappointed that I hadn’t spent any time with her. Not to mention all of the changes going on at work. Every day was a war zone there.

With everything bouncing around in my head, it was hard to stay focused and live in the moment because my life had 50 different moments fighting for my attention.

It’s Called a Hat Trick

We all wear multiple hats throughout the day.

I switch from gym bro to inspirational coach to elementary teacher to loving wife all throughout a very basic day.

Because we all wear different hats, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with too many tasks being shoved at us at one time.

It always feels as though each of your hats is begging for your attention. However, most things aren’t urgent or necessary. Checklists create a feeling of urgency and overwhelm because you see all of the tasks you must complete but don’t realize many can wait ’til tomorrow.

The best way that I’ve learned to stay focused is to practice putting my hats on snuggly.

Think about it this way–trying to wear multiple hats at once looks ridiculous. Close your eyes and imagine someone meeting you for the first time wearing a cowboy hat with a cap on top of it and a beanie over the baseball cap. This guy looks like a clown.

Instead of being like him, it’s much better to just wear one hat at a time.

This is also called living in the moment instead of letting the moments control you.

Manage Your Moments

In order to get the most out of our daily lives, we need to live fully in the moment where we find ourselves. This is accomplished by not focusing on anything but the task at hand.

I say this as a married woman with no kids. I imagine with kids, it’s a lot harder, but it’s still possible. My mom always found a way to make sure the most important tasks were always taken care of, even if it wasn’t easy for her to do.

If she, a single mom, could do it, then so can you.

And it starts with small changes.

Whenever I go out with my wife, I don’t talk about writing unless she asks about it. I avoid the subject of kids that annoy me at work. I focus on her, asking her about her day, how she’s feeling, and what I can do to be a better wife to her.

Whenever I write, I give myself an hour or two of uninterrupted time. Today, I started the laundry before sitting down so that when I’m out of this power session, I can move to working on house work.

A few weeks ago, I went to see Taylor Swift in concert. I never took my phone out to record. I just lived in the vibes and sang my heart out to every single song.

I wanted to capture my emotions in those moments.

Feelings and emotions are how we capture the human experience. I may not remember exactly the outfit Taylor had on, but I’ll remember the way I felt looking out at the crowd and seeing the wristbands turn red on and off in rhythm with the music.

Slicing Your Hats in Half

I’m sure you’ve heard mixed reviews about multi-tasking. I’m here to let you know that the correct answer is to focus on one project at a time.

When I’m at work, I’m with my kiddos, writing lesson plans, and grading papers.

Too many teachers feel like they have to be superhuman or else they’ll be a failure. Could I be a better teacher? Yes.

I can always be a better teacher. A better wife. A better gamer, but it just depends on where I want to spend my time.

I’d rather be a great wife than a great teacher. And you’ll find that doing everything you need to do in a focused session actually makes you more successful.

We’ve heard Parkinson’s Law of how a task fills up the size of the container you give it.

I fill up my eight hour school container with tasks like filing in paperwork, grading papers, and teaching great instruction while also lesson planning. Only in 8 hours a day. And my students thrive in my classroom.

I don’t slice and dice my hats. I wear them with confidence.

When teaching, I’m zen with my classroom. When typing, like right now, the words just piece together with ease and it doesn’t even feel like I’m trying that hard to have a great article.

All tasks feel this way when you hit the all-treasured flow state. In flow, everything fits together easily. I get in flow at work. I get in flow with my wife. I get in flow with my writing.

And flow is straight magic.

My Backwards Snapback

When I’m wearing a snapback, I feel the most like myself. I feel like I could punch through a brick wall or walk on water.

Not only do I feel like I look good, but my confidence shoots sky high.

Wearing the right hat at the right time not only seals an outfit, but also your confidence–creating such an intense focus that distractions don’t stand a chance.

One of my favorite Mindset thinkers is a guy named Dallas Pruitt who runs the Growthcast podcast. Once, he talked about how his daughter was trying to tell him something that she was excited about, but he was working.

She interrupted his flow to tell him about a really cool thing that happened that day. The problem is that Dallas was in flow and wasn’t able to fully focus on that time with his kid. He hit her with the classic “uh huh . . . yeah” which pretty much is proof that you aren’t paying attention.

His daughter felt the slight and deflated, hanging up the phone in an upset mood.

Once he got back to work, Dallas realized that he had hurt her feelings because he wasn’t fully in the moment.

He called his kid back and apologized and gave undivided attention to hear her excited story again.

If you have to switch hats to feel the swag flow through the outfit, then do that. Switch for 10 minutes and then jump back in fully focused. Just don’t have too many ten minute breaks.

Master staying in the moment. The moment you do is the moment your life becomes made up of those magical moments instead of forgetful rushes full of stress and regret. Embrace the magic.

…

Photo credit: Marina Montoya on Unsplash