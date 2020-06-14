What to Do If You’re Unhappy in Your Relationship

One of the first signs of a crumbling relationship is when you start feeling unhappy. Whether it’s marriage or even a shorter-term relationship, feeling unhappy overall can be a warning sign of bad things to come.

Sometimes, you may feel unhappy at your partner. Other times, it’s at yourself. Here are some signs of unhappiness and what you can do if you feel unhappy.

Common Reasons to Feel Unhappy

Wanting Perfection

Some people feel unhappy in a relationship because they want it to be like a fairy tale marriage. They may see relationships in fiction (which you should never base your relationships on,) or even in real life and want that. Or, a person may feel like they could be doing more.

You Feel Like the Past Was Better

If you’ve been in a relationship for a long time, you may start to romanticize the past a little bit more, and as a result, you may start to pursue past feelings and emotions. Rather than look to the future, you may be stuck in the past.

You Feel Like You, or Your Partner, Would Be Better Off Without Each

Other

Sometimes, the unhappiness comes from this nagging sensation that if you weren’t in your partner’s life, or someone else was, they would be better off. The same can apply to you as well. Either way, it can lead to unhappiness.

Problems Outside the Marriage

If you’re in an unhappy marriage or relationship, it may not be due to the relationship itself. Sometimes, it can be due to the fact that you have problems outside the marriage, such as a stressful job, friendship issues, or bills mounting up.

Oftentimes, external factors can put a strain on your marriage. It’s important for you to realize this and not let any external factors affect your relationship.

You’re In a Negative or Abusive Relationship

Some people’s relationship starts turning into a string of negativity. They may have started the relationship feeling positive, but over time, they may have run into a negative feedback loop. Rather than looking for solutions to any arguments they may have, the people in a relationship may continue to be toxic towards one another to the point that it destroys the relationship.

Besides that, one person may be an abuser, physically or emotionally abusing you. If that’s the case, you may need to seek help as soon as possible and leave the relationship.

Depression

Other times, you may feel unhappy due to depression. External factors may be a reason, but sometimes, it may be due to mental health reasons. A chemical imbalance, poor sleep, and lack of exercise could be just a few reasons why you may end up with depression, a sensation that could have a massive impact on your relationship.

You’re Only Doing it for the Kids

Another sign you’re unhappy in your marriage is that if you have children, you feel like you’re only together with your partner for the sake of them. You may imagine yourself leaving your partner with ease if you didn’t have kids, but you know that the divorce process can make parenting much harder to cope with.

You Two Just Don’t Connect

Finally, another reason why you may end up feeling unhappy in your relationship is that the chemistry just isn’t there anymore. You don’t talk like you used to, and you may no longer share interests. Sometimes, you just change.

What to Do If You’re Unhappy in Your Relationship

If you say to yourself, “I’m not happy in my relationship,” here are some actions you can take.

Find the Cause

First, see if there’s an obvious cause. It isn’t so noticeable all the time, but there are cases where you can take a critical look at your relationship and say, “That’s the reason.” Knowing the exact reason is the first way you can take action to repair your relationship.

Take Care of Yourself

Sometimes, you need to take care of yourself in order to feel happier. Exercise, eat right, and get plenty of rest. See a doctor or a dietitian if you’re having problems doing any of that. Lifestyle changes can actually improve the happiness of your marriage by quite a bit. You may need medication, meditation, or mindfulness to treat your depression as well, so don’t forget about that. By taking care of yourself, you may improve your relationship’s happiness.

Be More Intimate With Your Partner

You may be able to increase the happiness in your relationship by showing a little more intimacy in it. For example, you may go on small dates that can remind you why you love your partner to begin with.

Being intimate with your partner can mean going on little dates, being more physically affectionate, or exploring the reasons why you love each other in the first place.

Seek Help From a Therapist

If you’ve tried everything, but you either don’t know why you feel this way, or you don’t know how you can make yourself happier, one of the best choices you can make is to go to a therapist.

Therapy, in this situation, can come in the form of individual or couples therapy. For some people who are unhappy with their marriage, it may be themselves they are unhappy with, and thus they may need to seek help individually.

However, if a couple is having difficulties with each other, it could be a sign that you need couples therapy. You may need to work with a therapist and with your partner to find solutions to treating your unhappiness.

End the Relationship

Finally, if therapy doesn’t work, you may be better off ending the relationship. While no one comes into the relationship wanting it to end prematurely, you may have to end it if you’re unhappy and nothing seems to fix that. You deserve a happy life, and if your marriage isn’t cutting it, there’s no shame in ending the marriage or relationship.



