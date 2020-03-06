What to Do When She Says ‘I’m Not in Love with You’ – Steve Horsmon

—

If you’ve ever heard the words “I love you but I’m not in love with you,” you won’t ever want to hear them again.

This horrible moment turns life upside down and can call everything you thought you knew into question.

On today’s Man Alive podcast I was joined by Steve Horsmon, a coach for men who is an expert at helping men navigate this heart breaking situation.

In this honest conversation we talk about how men can (and need to) stop going it alone and…

• How long a woman tends to think about separating before she tells you

• The path to regain confidence after she drops the bomb

• The important shift to make when you ask questions to understand her side of the story

• Where to go for validation and affirmation

• Actively creating a relationship so you don’t have to hear those dreaded words

LISTEN HERE

Photo courtesy Shana James

Previously published on Shanajamescoaching.com