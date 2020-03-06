Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What to Do When She Says ‘I’m Not in Love with You’ – Steve Horsmon

What to Do When She Says ‘I’m Not in Love with You’ – Steve Horsmon

The Man Alive Podcast.

by Leave a Comment


If you’ve ever heard the words “I love you but I’m not in love with you,” you won’t ever want to hear them again.

This horrible moment turns life upside down and can call everything you thought you knew into question.

On today’s Man Alive podcast I was joined by Steve Horsmon, a coach for men who is an expert at helping men navigate this heart breaking situation.

In this honest conversation we talk about how men can (and need to) stop going it alone and…

• How long a woman tends to think about separating before she tells you
• The path to regain confidence after she drops the bomb
• The important shift to make when you ask questions to understand her side of the story
• Where to go for validation and affirmation
• Actively creating a relationship so you don’t have to hear those dreaded words

LISTEN HERE

Photo courtesy Shana James

Previously published on Shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

