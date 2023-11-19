What to Do When The Person You Like is Only Looking for Sex?

Hey there, I’ve been through some situations like this, and I totally get how confusing and frustrating it can be when the person you’re into is just looking for something physical. I’ve got some thoughts that might help you navigate this tricky territory.

First off, it’s crucial to acknowledge that people have different motivations when it comes to relationships. Some are after that deep, meaningful connection that leads to a long-lasting love story, while others are all about keeping things casual and straightforward.

And you know what? Both approaches are cool, as long as everyone’s on the same page.

But, here’s the kicker – what if you’re not on the same page? Like, what if you’re hoping for more than just a fling, and the other person is all about keeping it physical? Or vice versa? That’s where things can get a bit tricky.

According to some wisdom I found online, communication is key. I mean, it makes sense, right? If you’re vibing with someone but have different expectations, it’s better to talk about it sooner rather than later. The folks at ‘Psychology Online’ suggest that getting clear on what each of you wants is super important.

Now, if you’re both into forging a romantic connection, awesome! But what if one of you isn’t feeling comfortable with the whole casual thing? It happens, and it’s totally okay.

Celia Betrián, who’s a pro in this stuff, advises that if you’re not down for a no-strings-attached situation, it’s totally cool to pump the brakes. Seriously, if you’re not comfortable or don’t share the same interests, it might be best to hit the pause button on any social arrangements.

And hey, if one person is all about the physical stuff and the other is dreaming of a deep, committed relationship, Celia suggests it might be time to call it quits. It might sound tough, but accepting that someone is only after a physical connection is crucial. She even says, “If someone says they only want sex, believe them.” No self-deception or denial – just real talk.

And here’s the thing – if you’re seeking that serious, committed relationship, don’t settle for less. Celia emphasizes that accepting a purely physical relationship when you want something more will only end up hurting you in the long run. It’s like willingly signing up for heartache when you knew from the start it wasn’t what you were after.

So, in a nutshell, take the time to understand where you both stand. Having an open conversation about expectations is a must. And if you’re not feeling the whole casual thing, don’t be afraid to hit the brakes. Remember, being true to what you want is the key to avoiding unnecessary heartache down the road. You got this!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Dainis Graveris on Unsplash