What Type of a Supportive Friend Are You?

If you’ve ever watched a cheerleading stunt, I can bet my dog’s life that your eyes were glued to the girl up in the air. This girl is called the flyer. And the people lifting her are called bases.

Which of the two roles is more impressive?

Visually, the answer seems to be the flyer. I mean, how does one even contort her body and balance on one leg six feet up in the air?

As a former cheerleader, one of my favorite sources of mindfucks is to watch elite cheerleaders on Instagram do their insane tricks. Recently, however, something else struck me. Look at the base. How the hell does he do that?

That is, how the hell does a person hold up someone else in all the right places and catch her in all the right ways?

Consider this video of a partner stunt (A partner stunt is a cheering stunt where there is only one flyer and one base) where the flyer, Gabi Butler, shows the struggle of nailing a stunt.

Spoiler alert: you fall a lot.

But with every failed attempt, the base perfectly supports Gabi’s fall. In the end, we see a successful run: The base tosses up an upside-down Gabi from her hips, Gabi does one-and-a-half turns mid-air, then the base, with one hand, precisely catches the back half of her right foot.

It struck me how easy it is to overlook (quite literally) this: the flyer gets to fly and shine because of the base. The flyer gets to feel safe and is kept safe because of the base. That’s the power of the right kind of support. (Gabi often credits her supremely skilled bases by saying “Thanks for making me look good.”)

I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to be a good friend. Sure, there’s your standard maintenance: bonding, check-ins, meme exchanges. But it’s a wholly different story when your friend’s shit hits the fan and you want to support them in the best way possible.

It can happen that, well-meaning as you might be, you end up behaving towards or giving feedback to your friend in ways that harm them rather than help them emotionally. There was a time I unwittingly became a source of toxic positivity to a struggling friend. And what I’ve realized since is that it takes real conscientiousness and effort to be the best kind of aid to the people you love most.

In his book Life is in the Transitions, author Bruce Feiler shared that, in times of trial and transition, we reach out to others in hopes of “receiving, at exactly the moment you need it most, the feedback you need the most.”

It begs the question: If you’re the one who has the chance to help, how can you be like that elite cheerleading base who supports someone in the way she needs to be supported?

After mining through a myriad of feedback people received when they were struggling, Feiler was able to identify four personas: comforters, nudgers, slappers, and modelers.

(There was a fifth type, but it comes with an asterisk. Some people were motivated to change by a naysayer — by hearing criticism. I’m excluding it here as we are within the realm of constructive emotional support.)

I want to share these four types for two reasons: First, I think it’s worth knowing which type you are. I’m often a nudger. Second is because it opened my eyes to the value of being able to toggle between types, which is to say, I shouldn’t always default to a nudge. There may be a better way to help my friend.

Comforters

Upon hearing my ugly thoughts and emotions, my friend likes to tell me: “That is very valid.” And I’m always caught off guard by how much I needed to hear that.

When someone we love is struggling, there’s often that pressure to help proactively. So we give words of encouragement, suggest a silver lining, or offer advice.

But do people always want help? Or do they simply need, for the moment, to feel understood and find a safe space for their pain?

Comforters know better than to underestimate the power of simply showing up. Of listening. Of assuring someone that it’s perfectly okay — and normal! — to be a mess, to be vulnerable, and to feel whatever he or she is feeling. They understand the truth of the European proverb, “A sorrow shared is a sorrow halved.”

Some comforter statements from Feiler’s research: “You’ll get better, but you don’t have to be better now.” “Don’t let anybody tell you how to grieve.” “I am praying that Allah grants you a thousand times more joy than the pain you are experiencing.”

In addition, this NYT Tiny Love Story by Jemma Dooreleyers credits comforters compellingly:

When my friends ask me over FaceTime how I’m doing, I tell them that I spend a lot of time crying. It’s easier than admitting that I can’t seem to get out of bed before 2 p.m. Or wash the dishes that are stinking up my sink. Or get done any work that I normally love doing. But it’s more honest than “good.” Sometimes they laugh and say “same,” and sometimes they look down and don’t know what to say. The rest of the conversation limps along. I apologize for being a stranger. They call me every week anyway.

Nudgers

In 2020, when I began to write on Medium, my original plan was to publish once a month. Around that time, I met with a friend to seek his counsel on expanding my skill set. In hindsight, I think he immediately sensed that I was lost in life (this didn’t occur to me). After probing my interests and motivations, he concluded that I should double down on writing. One piece a month was too slow, he said. “What if you publish every week?”

And I did.

Sometimes, Feiler writes, a person may just need “a slight push, a delicate prod, or a loving poke.” This is what nudgers provide.

If you ever feel strongly about prompting someone in a certain direction, it’s best to remember: how you nudge a person matters.

I particularly love this example from Feiler’s research: When Amy Cunningham’s dad died in South Carolina, she was deeply moved by the funeral. “There was something about the South that I didn’t recognize in New York.” Inexplicably, she felt called to become an undertaker. She told Shelley, her astrologist and close friend about it. Shelley felt there was something more that Amy needed to unpack about this and said: “Amy, I love you, but I think you need to go deeper. This comes off as a little shallow.”

Amy was stung but absorbed by the feedback. “That’s when I began to remember that my brother died before I was born,” she said. “My father’s brother died; their father died early, too. There was a lot of death in our house, and I spent a lot of time lifting sad people up. I shared this with Shelley, and she thought that was significant.

Tough love givers

Tough love, bitter pills, the rude awakening, telling it like it is — these are the gifts of the tough love type. I suppose this is the trickiest type of support because it’s hard to tell how someone is going to receive the slap. Maybe the nature of your relationship with the recipient counts for a lot; Maybe you’d be more receptive to blunt feedback if you’re confident that it comes from a trustworthy place.

And yet…

These two examples of tough love conversations prove otherwise.

The first, from Feiler’s book, is about Janelle, who struggled for years to get sober until she met her sponsor, Dave. The first time they met, Dave just gave it to her:

You’re a bad woman. I’m not here to love you, you’ve got plenty of people loving you, but did that ever help you to recover from alcoholism? I don’t care about your bullshit lies. In your case, if it looks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck, it’s probably a fire hydrant. You’re so full of shit, you don’t know what the fuck is going on in your life.

Janelle’s realization? “I had to have someone like Dave really tell it like it is in order to make me question my perception.”

Then there’s this lovely dialogue from my favorite Christmas movie, The Holiday. In the scene, Iris (Kate Winslet) is having dinner with the aging Hollywood screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach). Iris confesses to Arthur that she flew to Los Angeles because she wanted to get away from a certain guy back home in London. “An ex-boyfriend who just got engaged and forgot to tell me.”

“So he’s a schmuck,” Arthur assures her. Then he offers gold: “In the movies, we have leading ladies, and we have the best friend. You, I can tell, are the leading lady. But for some reason, you’re behaving like the best friend.”

With tears in her eyes, Iris responds: “That was brilliant. Brutal, but brilliant.”

Modelers

Do you ever get those moments when somebody — whether it’s someone you know or know of — does something or owns up to something about themselves, and it makes you think, “Oh wow, you can do that? You can actually approach life like that?”

My most recent memory is when a heartbroken friend told me, “Sometimes I just like to sit with my feelings.” Look, for me and my normative sunshine, this was a strange phenomenon: how actively making space for your sadness might actually be helpful.

He didn’t insist that that was what I should do to get over my heartbreak, but the statement planted a seed in my mind anyway: What if it would benefit me to be more like my friend?

I suppose this last type, the modelers, is arguable as a support system because there’s zero assertion involved. All they really did is be themselves and share their story. But I think that’s what makes this type so special: You realize that the virtues of honesty and authenticity can also be modes of care. By simply telling your truth or your experience or even your idiosyncracies, you can help someone else be braver, or to see things they wouldn’t have had you not shared yourself.

That’s it! The four ways we can support our loved ones. The question now is: when should you employ which mode?

These are a few considerations: the personality and temperament of the person you’re dealing with, how close you two are, what that person has been through, and where, emotionally, he or she is.

Being a good friend and effective aid, I suppose, is a lifelong learning experience. We’re not always going to say or do the right things. But I can think of a few things more worthwhile than trying our very best to be at our best for the people we love.

