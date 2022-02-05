Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Will Get Clothes Factories to Comply With Labor Standards?

What Will Get Clothes Factories to Comply With Labor Standards?

A new study details all of the actions apparel factories will need to take in order to come into compliance with international labor standards.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Matt Shipman-NC State

The study is a first step toward determining what such compliance would cost consumers, and building support for making the needed changes.

What do we need in terms of policy changes? What do we need from brands and investors? What needs to be done to foster support from consumers?

“People talk about improving standards for apparel factory workers, but there’s a cost to doing so,” says Rob Handfield, professor of operations and supply chain management at North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management, and corresponding author of the study in the journal Sustainability.

“If we really want to improve standards, we need to nail down what those costs are and build support for paying those costs.

“This paper lays the foundation for that work. It doesn’t calculate precise costs, but—for the first time—outlines all of the things that need to be done at apparel factories to comply with international labor standards: fair pay, working conditions, fire safety, and so on.”

Researchers surveyed 15 professionals with experience in auditing apparel factories to determine the extent to which they comply with international labor standards. The goal of the survey was to identify all of the actions factories would need to perform in order to come into minimum compliance with those standards, with a particular focus on actions that would incur an expense.

The researchers conducted multiple rounds of the survey with each study participant to ensure an in-depth understanding of the relevant issues.

“There are eight international labor standards that apply here, and we were able to identify multiple actions that would incur cost for each of those standards,” says first author Rejaul Hasan, a former PhD student at NC State. “However, the number of costs associated with meeting each standard would vary from factory to factory, depending on which actions they might already have taken—if any.”

“This is the first detailed taxonomy of all the potential costs associated with a factory doing the bare minimum to comply with international standards,” says coauthor Marguerite Moore, a professor of textile and apparel, technology, and management in NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles. “So this is a big step forward. But it’s a first step forward.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Forthcoming research from the team applies the taxonomy to individual factories to see what the costs would be for each factory. The researchers also plan to use the taxonomy to determine what compliance would mean in terms of the cost for each finished item of apparel.

“Ultimately, all of this will inform our understanding of what needs to be done to implement changes related to responsible sourcing of apparel. What do we need in terms of policy changes? What do we need from brands and investors? What needs to be done to foster support from consumers? We need to address all of these questions if we want to implement real change,” Handfield says.

Source: NC State

This post was previously published on futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x