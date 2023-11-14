What Would My Great-Grandmother Think of WWE Female Wrestlers?

My great-grandmother loved to watch half-naked men in outrageous costumes wrestling on television.

While professional wrestling wasn’t quite the special-effects madness it is today, it was muscular men throwing each other around and pinning each other in potentially compromising positions. She pretended she watched it because her husband — my great-grandfather — did, but we guessed the truth.

She met my great-grandfather when she was 16, and they married two years later. We can assume he was her only lover. By the time I was old enough to notice their television watching habits, they’d been married for nearly 60 years. Maybe watching wrestling was a safe way for her to see other men’s bodies than just her husband’s.

My great-grandfather was a large, gruff man. Any time he walked into the living room where the family was watching television, he would plop down in “his” chair — closest to the television — and change the channel.

That’s why we assumed she simply watched whatever he watched, from The Grand Ole Opry and Lawrence Welk, to WWE wrestling. Nobody thought to ask what she actually enjoyed watching. Least of all, my great-grandfather.

My great-grandparents were deeply in love, and spent most of their daily — and nightly — lives together. The one time I remember him going somewhere for the day without her, he asked me to stay with her so she wouldn’t be alone. We combed through old photograph albums, with her pointing out and naming all our past and current relatives. There were lots of bonnets and long, gingham dresses.

She showed me how to use the meat grinder, a huge, iron tool that clasped to the sink and into which you fed chunks of meat, and made sure your fingers didn’t follow. My great-grandfather probably wouldn’t have been happy she and a ten-year-old were using it alone in the farmhouse. She was a tiny woman, and had once mangled her arm in the wringer of an old washing machine. He was fiercely protective of her.

They went to bed together every night. They were life-long farmers who went to bed early, even the nights wrestling was on. After the last male wrestler strutted around the stage flexing and glistening, of course.

In later years, there were some female wrestling matches, but they weren’t the main attraction, coming on before or after the males’ matches. If after, my grandparents were already in bed.

The nights we visited, we went into their bedroom to kiss them good-night. We always found them spooned — he the big spoon and she the little spoon. I still think of this as the epitome of shared love.

They had an active sex life — at least much of their lives. We know because they had six children. As much as they loved one another, I like to think they made love their entire lives, but it seems unlikely.

Sex wasn’t talked about freely during that time, so I don’t know. Women weren’t treated for the effects of menopause then, either.

However, the gleam in her eye when my great-grandmother watched wrestling was a clue that she still had a libido. She didn’t cheer, but she did applaud when “her” wrestler won. As in most things, she was quiet and understated, even when watching wrestling.

I wonder what she would think of today’s female wrestlers, in their skimpy, shiny costumes? Would she be happy if they sparked her husband’s libido? Would she be shocked by their clothing and behavior, in spite of enjoying the same from male wrestlers?

Or would she imagine herself in the ring dressed in a revealing, sequined costume? Strong, muscular, powerful, strutting and demanding to be looked at, admired, and feared. Able to watch or do any damn thing she wanted to whenever she wanted to.

Would she imagine herself one of those brazen, bigger-than-life women, in charge of themselves, their lives and their sexuality?

I think she would.

I know I do.

This post was previously published on New Choices.

