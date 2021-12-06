What Your Kids Can Teach You About Self-Care

If you’re struggling with self-care, you might learn something by watching what your kids do. Even if they refuse to eat Brussel sprouts, they know important facts about how to keep our bodies and minds in top shape.

As adults, we sometimes neglect ourselves because we’re overwhelmed by responsibilities or feel like we don’t deserve to be treated with kindness. See how children can remind you to make yourself a priority.

Having Fun:

Play games. Self-care offers serious benefits, but the process can be light-hearted. Turn your work into a game and plan fun activities for your leisure time.

Self-care offers serious benefits, but the process can be light-hearted. Turn your work into a game and plan fun activities for your leisure time.

Enjoy food. You're more likely to stick to a healthy diet if you like what you're eating. Think of food as your friend instead of something that sticks to your hips.

Sing and dance. Music relieves stress and makes tedious tasks more pleasant. Create a playlist for routine paperwork and household chores. Sing in the shower, so you can start each day with more energy.

Tell a joke. Give yourself a reason to laugh. Tell a funny story to your family or friends. Watch cartoons and cat videos. Look for the humor in challenging situations.

Taking Risks:

Try new things. What would happen if we gave up because we fell down the first few times that we tried to walk? Give yourself credit for trying and value learning from experience.

Try new things. What would happen if we gave up because we fell down the first few times that we tried to walk? Give yourself credit for trying and value learning from experience.

Make friends. Schedule your own playdates. Invite a recently hired colleague out for lunch. Introduce yourself to another student in your barre class.

Speak up. Let others know what you really think. Have deep conversations with your loved ones and contribute to business meetings.

Be creative. Experiment with different art forms. You may rediscover your love for finger painting or move on to metal crafting. Maybe you'll prefer writing a novel or performing stand-up comedy.

Other Things Your Kid Can Teach You:

Stay active. If you’re trying to push yourself to exercise, think about how children keep moving throughout the day. Working out will get easier if you make it a regular habit.

Say no. A toddler’s favorite word can help you to honor your limits. Set boundaries and enforce them. Let others know how you expect to be treated. Turn down projects that would interfere with pursuing your main goals.

Ask for help. You can accomplish more when you’re willing to accept assistance from others. Encourage teamwork at the office. Tell your family and friends what kind of support you need to manage health conditions or recover from a breakup.

Take breaks. Adults need recess too. Use your vacation days and pause between tasks. Allowing yourself adequate downtime reduces stress and increases your productivity.

Share your toys. Serving others is one of the most effective ways to enhance your happiness and wellbeing. Use your strengths and resources generously. Volunteer in your community and donate to worthy causes. Feed birds, pick up litter, and help your neighbors with yard work.

Children may lose their socks, but they usually remember to take care of themselves. Allocating some regular me time in your busy schedule will help you to feel more connected to yourself and others.

Previously Published on winningwordsproject

Photo credit: iStock