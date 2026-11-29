After writing my article, “Coming Out As Gay After 50”, the idea that a man can tell the world he is gay but still spend the rest of the day making sure he has not inconvenienced anyone kept circling in my thoughts. What are these strange habits we cling to as gay men, even after we think we are free from our own self-repression?

Picture him, Mr. Gay, at dinner with people who know and love him. His partner sits beside him quietly and no one has to pretend they are just roommates. Then someone asks him about their weekend.

As Mr. Gay answers, he notices someone’s face doing a thing across the table. So he adds a joke to make everyone laugh, and then he immediately changes the subject by asking someone else about their children.

Later, while coffee and dessert are being handed around, Mr. Gay starts collecting plates and cleaning up. The host tells him to sit down and relax, yet he goes right on cleaning: “I can never sit still, and I just love to help.”

He may actually like helping, as many of us do, but would he truly feel comfortable sitting at the table with nothing to do but be open to conversation?

Some of us have become skilled at being easy to be around.

We can laugh at any joke, help direct a conversation away from unsteady ground, or give mostly true answers to direct questions. Many of us have mastered the skill of leaving certain details out based on who is in the room. For example, we can describe a weekend getaway without mentioning the name or gender of the person we spent it with, without missing a beat.

So what if we add some small white lies or skilled redirections? At least mostly everyone survived the interaction without being inconvenienced by us being who we really are.

We all learned our skills growing up in different family dynamics, different towns, and different social situations, such as a church our family belonged to. For some of us, the warning to “behave normal” came with a stern look, a pointed remark, or the sudden quiet after an ill-timed question.

As closeted gay boys, we paid attention to all of these interactions, and years later as adults, we sometimes can’t even say we’re gay without feeling compelled to lower our voice. Or perhaps when asked where we want to eat, we make it very easy by answering that it doesn’t matter. We can do what everyone else wants.

We try to be as agreeable as possible, because no matter what’s going on, we feel a deep need to stay invisible in plain sight.

What makes these habits so difficult to become aware of is that they can look like we’re trying to be kind. We’ve taken on the role so often of the easygoing and accommodating one, the one who won’t make a fuss, that we only really recognize ourselves in them. There is a difference between choosing to be considerate and that deep-seated need to not inconvenience anyone with a preference, a disagreement, or a need of our own.

This is where the effects of the closet can linger long after we decide to throw open the closet doors and live our truth.

We may have told everyone who needed to be told, introduced a partner, and built friendships where we feel seen for who we really are. Yet, we may still find ourselves checking the faces in the room before we speak.

The question we ask ourselves is no longer “will they find out?”, but “will I be accepted?” We are not necessarily hiding the same things anymore, but we may still be living by all the rules and habits the closet taught us.

In my previous essay, “What Growing Up Gay In The Closet Took From Us”, I wrote, “Coming out may change what others know about you, but it may take a lot longer to change your ingrained habits of safety.” We learned them because we had to stay as safe as we could, and we learned them so well they became central to who we are.

A friend once told me that the process of our coming out is never over, and that we must spend our lives breaking down walls we spent years building. I think about that when I notice how quickly we can shift into being the easy-to-be-around person.

We can become burned out with living our truth when we are still choosing to live with the vestiges of the closet clinging to us. We have to learn to notice when we automatically choose to be the acceptable one, and when fear arises over what might happen if we choose not to.

Perhaps the next time we find ourselves at that dinner table,as Mr. Gay, we can leave the plates untouched and finish telling our story without hesitation.

We can be open to letting someone ask another question without worrying if our full answers will be acceptable. We might try testing if we feel welcome without trying to make ourselves useful.

Which of these habits might we be ready to question in order to live more fully as our true selves?