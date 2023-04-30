What’s Dying in Your Relationship & What’s Seeking to Be Born

Symptoms. What ails you.

Do you operate in your relationship at the level of symptoms?

A “yes” means that you don’t give much thought to the quality of your relationship until symptoms, typically negative, appear. Be it…

She doesn’t hear me.

Or she complains a lot.

Maybe it’s that she isn’t open to me.

Or whatever your challenge is.

If this is your reality, you’re missing out on a paradise of possibilities.

To get to that paradise, there’s a much deeper lens I want to invite you into.

A lens that will offer you more freedom.

A lens through which you can be a creator in your marriage or relationship instead of a reactor.

Once you see through this lens, you’re 10x more likely to be saying…

She loves me for who I am.

She’s kind and validates me.

She’s open sexually.

But until we utilize this lens, we guys tend to personalize the symptoms of the challenged relational ecosystem in which we swirl.

So I want to invite you into a deeper and higher-level perspective of your relationship.

A perspective that will help you de-personalize things and stay calm, confident, and clear, even under fire.

And that is the perspective of death.

No, I am not talking about “the death” that means the end of your life or your partner’s.

I mean the death of what needs to die in your relationship.

The death of either of you…

Walking on eggshells.

Tolerating abusive behavior.

Fearing conflict.

Or playing small because you fear divorce.

And the beauty of inviting in the lens of death is that you get to see what’s on the other side in what’s wanting to be born.

What needs to die in your relationship?

What’s waiting to be born?

What have you been blind to until now?

Discover what needs to die in your relationship and uncover a roadmap to new energy and light ready to be born.

