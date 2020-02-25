What’s it Like Seeing an Online Psychiatrist?



What is an online psychiatrist?

An online psychiatrist is someone who manages your medication and provides this service over the internet. You’ll be meeting with them via video chat, phone, or messenger online. Seeing an online psychiatrist is much like pursuing online therapy, also known as teletherapy. The difference is that you’re seeing a psychiatrist instead or a counselor or therapist. You’ll talk out what’s going on with your mood, medication, and mental health online. It can be an intimate setting where you feel more comfortable expressing what’s going on with your mental health because going to a physical office can be anxiety-provoking. An online psychiatrist is an excellent option for people who may have social anxiety, hectic schedules, or anything else that makes one unsure as to if they can go to a physical office regularly to express their concerns. An online psychiatrist allows you to receive quality care from the comfort of your own home.

Do you need an online therapist or an online psychiatrist?

An online therapist, counselor, or psychologist, is someone who does therapy with their clients. They discuss long-term goals, daily life stressors, copies strategies, emotional roadblocks, and more. Online therapy typically lasts roughly 45 minutes per session. Online therapists are trained in their field to provide mental health services. Psychiatrists, on the other hand, are medical doctors who have gone to school to diagnose and treat mental health conditions through medication and similar modalities. They’re there to understand how to prescribe medication for mental health conditions. Seeing an online therapist is different from seeing an online psychiatrist because you’re working on various components of mental health treatment. Just like in traditional therapy or psychiatry settings, seeing both a therapist and psychiatrist can provide a comprehensive care plan for your mental health concerns.

Finding an online psychiatrist

When you’re looking for an online psychiatrist, you want to make sure that they’re a medical doctor who is certified to treat patients for psychiatry. Check their licensure and ensure that they’re knowledgeable in their field. You may be doing video sessions, skype, talking on the phone, or using messenger to speak to them once you find the right fit. These options offer a more accessible way to talk to a psychiatrist. Before you start working with a psychiatrist, including on the internet, it’s important to check their credentials. Make sure that your future psychiatrist, whether they’re an online psychiatrist or in-person psychiatrist, is board certified. Regardless of where they practice, you want to make sure that they have the knowledge they need to treat clients. You might desire the face-to-face connection with a traditional psychiatrist or you might be hesitant to try it, but unless you give it a try, you won’t know if it works for you.

Is online psychiatry right for you?

Here are the ways that people communicate with an online psychiatrist:

Email

Video conference or skype

Chatting via web

Phone or online phone connection

Instant messaging

The great thing about seeing an online psychiatrist is that you can speak to them in a place that’s comfortable for you. It may be your home or somewhere else with a reliable internet connection where you feel comfortable sharing personal information related to the medication you’re taking or considering taking. You need to be in a quiet spot where you can focus on your feelings and communicate freely with your psychiatrist about any mental health concerns that you have. Your information is confidential with an online psychiatrist, and you can discuss any side effects or other mental health-related issues that you have with them just as you would with an in-person clinician.

The importance of online psychiatry

It’s essential to take care of your mental health, and seeing an online psychiatrist can help with that. Don’t be afraid to reach out to someone that can help you online, especially if you live in a remote area where it’s hard to find a psychiatrist nearby. Online psychiatry is also beneficial for those seeking an affordable and accessible option for treatment. Your mental health matters and an online psychiatrist can help.

Stock photo ID:927488626