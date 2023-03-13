What’s It Truly Feel like to Date Someone with Abandonment Issues

“A fear of abandonment presents itself in people who seem like “people pleasers” or need continuous reassurance that they are loved.” — webmd

Dating someone with an abandonment issue isn’t easy.

To be honest with you, I’m surprised that my partner still stays with me. It’s not that I underestimate my own worth, but being with someone who has dark childhood is actually harder than many people think.

Some days I feel unstable about where I’m at in my relationship. On other days I feel like I can never trust a man enough.

But there’s more…

…

They’re deeply insecure about…everything

People with abandonment issues tend to have deep insecurities.

I wasted pretty much my early twenties feeling insecure about every little thing. Looking back, now it makes sense my love life was all over the place.

When you feel insecure about yourself, no one is ever enough for you.

You’ll have that missing void inside your heart. You might think if only you have this one perfect match then all of your insecurities will be gone.

But I’m living proof that no matter how perfect your partner is, if you deep down believe you aren’t loved and worthy, then you’d forever feel that way.

Insecurities can also push people away. It’s the fastest way to sabotage your own relationship. Because you grew up feeling all alone and now it feels weird that you have someone beside you.

I’ve known too many people who push away people — not knowing it’s the biggest mistake they make for their love life.

…

Reassurance is a big deal

“Do you love me? No, seriously… do you love me?”

And ask the same question again the next day. Tiring isn’t it?

But people with abandonment issues can be that crazy. Reassurance is a big deal because again, they don’t want you to leave them in the dark.

It’s the anxiety that sometimes takes over their emotions. There were so many nights when I sabotaged my own relationship because of this one behavior.

While it’s OK to ask your partner for reassurance once in a while, it’s not OK if you demand it every day. It’d feel like a chore.

On top of that, if you don’t give them any reassurance, it’ll usually escalate quickly. They’ll make the assumption that you no longer want to be with them anymore.

Recently I learned that no matter how much reassurance you get from someone, if you don’t trust them that they love you, then you’ll keep guessing.

And honestly, it’s not worth it to be so worked up about this behavior.

…

“I’ll break up with you first before you break up with me”

I have this bad habit of jumping to a conclusion so fast that I didn’t even think if it makes sense or not. So that’s why most of my relationships, I was the one who called it off first.

“I’ve been abandoned all my childhood years, in no way I’d let a guy abandon me again” — that’s what I usually thought.

And I’m not alone on this.

Many people with abandonment issues try to protect themselves so much from being abandoned. They hate that feeling. They don’t mind breaking up with you first and being called the “bad guy”.

For them, it’s way better than being dumped and left alone.

Of course, this habit is far from healthy. Because that means they don’t want to stay to resolve the problem. They just want to leave.

In some cases, people do want to solve problems. My current partner is the perfect example of this.

Whenever there’s a big fight or problem, he never says the “breakup” word. He just sees it as another problem that we need to solve.

This kind of gesture is hard to believe especially when you grew up with parents who gave up on you.

…

But it’s also a work in progress

People with abandonment issues still deserve to be loved.

If you’re dating one right now, understanding where your partner came from can change the whole dynamic of your relationship.

Instead of judging and thinking negatively of them, you’ll start having more empathy.

You see your partner as someone with flaws — just like everybody else. And the best thing you can do is to embrace and support them.

As long as they want to work on their issues, then I don’t think you have anything to worry about.

If you’re someone with abandonment issues, playing victim won’t get you anywhere. It’s one thing to be aware of it and another thing to use this issue to manipulate your partner.

When you find yourself about to sabotage your relationship, take a step back and own it. It’s OK to acknowledge that you’re not the best partner sometimes.

Yes, you didn’t choose to have this abandonment issue. But you still need to work on it if you want to have a healthy and long-term relationship.

There’s no other way.

—

***

—–

