What’s the Best Age Gap for Relationship Success? Here’s What Science Says

When it comes to dating, many of us believe that age is just a number. But as it turns out, the age gap between us and our partners can actually have a huge impact on our relationships.

So, what’s the best age gap for relationship success? Fortunately, science has found the answer.

This is the Best Age Gap for Relationship Success

According to a 2019 study, married couples with a zero to three year age gap experienced the most satisfaction in their relationships compared to those with a four to six year age gap. And couples who had a four to six year age gap were more likely to experience marital satisfaction than those with an age gap of seven or more years.

The researchers believe that the reason for this effect was because couples with wider age gaps were less resilient to negative factors that impacted the relationship, such as economic hardships or illness. Although not studied, the authors believe that children and retirement may also play a role.

People With Younger Spouses Experienced Short-term Relationship Satisfaction

It is worth noting that both men and women with younger spouses experienced more relationship satisfaction than those with older spouses. That being said, this effect was only observed in the short-term. After six to 10 years of marriage, the relationship satisfaction wore off more quickly than it did among married couples who had similar ages.

Should You Date With a Bigger Age Gap?

It’s important to keep in mind that every relationship is different. While this study has found that having a closer age gap tends to lead to more satisfaction within a relationship, this doesn’t mean that you can’t or won’t find happiness if you date someone who’s 10 years younger or older than you.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there may be reasons why having a bigger age gap can lead to less happiness. Before you decide to commit to a relationship with a big age gap, you might want to ask the following questions:

Do you have the same life goals? Are you in alignment on family planning, careers, financial planning, and other major life decisions? If one of you wants kids and the other doesn’t, for example, it’s probably best to move on to find someone who shares your same values.

Are you in alignment on family planning, careers, financial planning, and other major life decisions? If one of you wants kids and the other doesn’t, for example, it’s probably best to move on to find someone who shares your same values. Do you share the same hobbies and interests? Recent research has found that opposites don’t attract, so it’s important to make sure that you have things in common to help your relationship last for the long haul.

Recent research has found that opposites don’t attract, so it’s important to make sure that you have things in common to help your relationship last for the long haul. Are you able to handle the criticism that may come with having a large age gap? Research has found that couples with large age gaps may experience negative bias, so it’s important to make sure you love one another enough to withstand potential ridicule.

The Bottom Line

If you’re dating, you might want to set your app filters to help you meet people within a zero to three year age gap. This can help ensure your chances of long-term relationship satisfaction.

But at the end of the day, we can’t help who we fall in love with. Even if you have a large age gap, it is possible to have a successful relationship and, ultimately, marriage. Being aware of the challenges that may affect your relationship can help you face them head-on to prevent it from causing it to negatively impact you.

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash