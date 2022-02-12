Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What’s the First Thing People Say After Speaking Your Name

What’s the First Thing People Say After Speaking Your Name

Reputation describes what people expect you to do.

by Leave a Comment

 

Reputation is the thing you’re known for, especially when it’s bad. Toads have a reputation for giving warts. But you get warts from people, not toads.

A bad reputation clings like muck even when it’s not true.

A bad reputation protects people from you.

Prediction:

Reputation is a crystal ball. People use it to predict your behaviors. They might say, “He’ll blow up if you tell him that.” Or, “You better wait until she’s in a better mood.”

Reputation describes what people expect you to do.

My predictions. Martin Luther King Jr. would promote civil rights if he showed up in my office. Marie Curie would explain radiation.

People that know me expect me to ask questions and give unvarnished feedback.

Behaviors:

You can’t talk your way into a good reputation.

“We’d all like a reputation for generosity, and we’d all like to buy it cheap.” Mignon McLaughlin

The behaviors you repeat set the expectations of reputation.

After speaking your name, what is the first thing you want people to say about you? Align your leadership around those words. Socrates said, “The way to gain a good reputation is to endeavor to be what you desire to appear.”

  1. What behaviors best express the way you desire to be known?
  2. How well do your recent interactions align with the words you hope others will say about you?
  3. What three behaviors fully align with the way you want to be known?

Reflection:

“You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.” Henry Ford

What do people expect you to do when you show up? Criticize? Challenge? Encourage? Try new things?

What expressions do you normally see when you show up?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How is a good reputation built?

What destroys a good reputation?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x