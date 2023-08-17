What’s the Link Between Co 2, CoV-2 (Covid) and Climate Injustice?

Summer simmer weather

SARS CoV-2, better known as COVID, is not done with us yet.

Emergency room with COVID-19 symptom visits are up. We also know that emergency visits overall, are up due extreme weather, and even smoke and respiratory infections have their influence. What looks to be a common cold is, at least in some cases, a mild case of COVID-19. Some times, it is more severe.

According to the MAYO clinic, although the greater population cases of COVID are drastically reduced since the advent of vaccines and social limits, the populations most at risk continue to be affected by race and gender.

A job, for example, is not a category of race, or gender, but the higher numbers of people in service jobs are more often women and/or people of color, especially in crowded places. Wealth and class status, obviously also dictate these circumstances.

Environmental, and health access concerns also affect the numbers. People unable to avoid the damaging effects of air pollution, or fire season smoke, for example, are at higher rick for any respiratory ailment.

Anyone who lives close to a major highway, for instance, is going to be breathing more pollutants, especially CO 2.

It must not be forgotten that SARS CoV-2 was a shorthand way to say: Severe, Acute, Respiratory, Coronavirus, #2, the first one being the SARS epidemic which swept the world in 2003–2004: SARS CoV-1. It came to our family via the military movement of my father’s friend in Alaska, but breathing wood smoke air (for home heating) did not help our coughs.

It’s not just where we live, work, move around to and from, and breathe. There is also the added bodily stress of discrimination.

Climate injustice also means that the marginalized among us are more at risk to heart disease, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and organ- failure related illness.

Around the world, more households that have less access to healthcare and healthy diets also tend to have more overcrowded homes. Thus, more exposure to more pathogens is a natural consequence. In the case of zoonotic diseases, spilled over from our invasions into the animal kingdom, the “front line” workers, usually service workers, immigrants, factory farm, and open market merchants are at higher risk. They often share quarters, and have inter-generational workers, as well as caregivers for the elderly and young.

It also should not be forgotten that although the world in tasked to do a better job of transitioning to clean fuel, most people continue to buy the fuel for their cars, and to cook and heat their homes, with whatever food and fuel is widely available, accessible, and affordable.

Although we desperately need to act to stop the profitability of fossil fuels, for now, they also fuel inequality and vulnerability on a massive scale.

We will continue to breathe, eat, farm, and live with pathogens for some time to come.

