What’s the Point of Marriage If Everyone Gets Divorced?

With nine nuptials to her name, the actress Zsa Zsa Gabor remains the celebrity world’s most prolific knot-tier.

Not that others haven’t made a valiant attempt to seize her crown.

Liz Taylor had seven husbands and eight weddings — that’s because she got married to Richard Burton twice. It would be hard to beat such a specific accolade, you would think, but US chat show host Larry King managed it — joining the elite club of those who were married eight times but only to seven people because they married the same person twice.

What great stamina Zsa Zsa, Liz and Larry must have had! And no one can say they didn’t get their money’s worth out of the institution. The wedding industry certainly got its money’s worth out of them.

And in their sheer number of matrimonies, there is a certain triumph of hope in the face of all past adversity and heartbreak.

But psychologically speaking, it is somewhat counterintuitive. Why continually take the risk, time after time after time? Here we go… ninth time lucky! Why did they always think it would be different next time round?

…

These larger than life characters took it to an extreme, but in their commitment to marriage, they were tenacious and — just like everybody else.

Plenty of people divorce pledging: “Never again!” But most people do marry again, eventually. I guess it’s like childbirth. Eventually, you forget the trauma of the experience.

It’s interesting, I’m inclined to think, that we haven’t — as a society — dismissed marriage as old-fashioned and out of date, a relic of religion not suitable for modern sensibilities.

People, after all, used to marry because they sort of had to: living in “sin” would make for a difficult life, condemned by a censorious community. Marriage, to that extent, was about the power of external forces — church, state, legal ideas of legitimacy, social ideas of respectability — as much as it was living happily ever after with your soulmate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And taking one’s vows before God did rather raise the stakes. The commitment was to your partner, yes, but primarily it was to a deity; a sort of Henry Kissinger “triangular diplomacy”, matrimonial-style (not to mention an unexpected precursor to Princess Diana’s complaint that there were “three people in [her] marriage and so it was getting a little crowded.”

But times have changed. No one cares these days, by and large, if you choose to set up shop with your live-in lover. You might find yourself the subject of dinner party gossip if you indulge in one of the many modern day alternatives to marriage — sanctioned but secret affairs, polyamory, serial non-binding monogamy, communal living, celibacy — but pretty much anything goes.

But the majority of us choose marriage anyway.

Given the choice between “no strings attached” and a binding arrangement which brings with it deep economic and legal entanglements which can be emotionally and financially ruinous to unpick, most of us decide to throw caution to the wind and go for the high stakes option.

Why do we do it to ourselves?

…

There will always be twits who just want the big wedding, or who say “I do” because everyone else does. Boys are just as bad as girls when it comes to stuff like that. But also, good for them. It’s their money; they can spend it howsoever they want.

I had quite a big wedding myself — it’s surprising how life turns out — and I was even more surprised when I actually had a lovely time at it. Being the centre of attention, it turns out, can be quite fun. Who knew!

But whether we are silly or a sage, or a giddy, infuriating combination of the two, almost all of us marry for love.

Our ancestors would be appalled at such foolishness — but it is the modern way, we all do it, and if you don’t, you’re sort of missing the point.

Love: is there anything more powerful, more fragile, more dangerous?

And that’s why marriage — with its blend of the romantic and the practical — makes a lot of sense. Because love alone isn’t enough to keep the show on the road. (In fact, as we all know, love is the source of many a derailment.)

Marriage is the solid, secure structure which demonstrates — publicly and privately — our commitment to making it work for the long-term. It is a mutual investment and a mutual sacrifice. It is also a deliberate blocking of our exits, and a form of impulse control. An incentive not to run off at the first sign of trouble, or if we find ourselves at a low ebb and someone new catches our eye.

People talk about marriages taking work, and that is obviously correct surely, but isn’t it also about locating ourselves within a super structure — something bigger than ourselves — which allows us to take our eye of the ball, sometimes. Marriages let us proceed without constant reference to the passing moods of our partner. Life would be impossible without that occasional luxury. We’re at our best usually when operating within parameters which can withstand fickle everyday desires.

And then there’s this: learning who someone actually is — on their own terms, at their core. That sure as hell is a lifetime’s work.

…

“Without thinking highly either of men or matrimony, marriage had always been her object,” writes Jane Austen in Pride & Prejudice (1813), ch. 22.

Mercenary, perhaps — but that’s the way it was back then, and it had a certain clarity of purpose.

The modern marriage, by contrast, is hopelessly confused.

We are no longer a religious society, yet we cling to one of its most sacrosanct institutions.

We look for “the one” and the “forever” relationship, but are liberally reconciled to the importance of an escape route in the form of divorce if things don’t work out.

We devote ourselves to something bigger than own self — a shared, lifelong project — but reserve the right to change our mind and tear the whole thing asunder in order to try again with someone else.

Romanticism was a game changer, of course (thank you Samuel Taylor Coleridge, thank you William Wordsworth, thank you John Keats!). As soon as marriage became primarily motivated by love, it was inevitable divorce would become more feasible from the lack of it.

But I wonder if the real culprit is individualism.

It used to not matter a jot whether you were in ecstasy or despair in your marriage. Marriage was marriage, and you stayed together not because you always thought highly of your partner, but because you were bound to them by forbidding practical, legal, religious and social obligations.

It seems quite heavy handed, doesn’t it. But have we ended up at the opposite extreme? If our own journey and our own happiness are always paramount, how much room is left for the values of old like sacrifice and devotion and loyalty.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

A definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.

And yet, for Zsa Zsa Gabor, that’s exactly what happened, eventually. Fr her, it was ninth time lucky. In 1986, when she was 69, she married Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, and remained with him until her death at the age of 99. That’s a thirty year marriage! Achieved by a woman who was nine-times divorced!

“A girl must marry for love,” she once quipped, “and keep on marrying until she finds it.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Sandy Millar on Unsplash