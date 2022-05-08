What’s the Story (With the Future of Family Demography)

This afternoon I will be on an invited panel at the Population Association of American conference organized by Lingxin Hao and including Frances Goldscheider, Wendy Manning, and Andrew Cherlin: “Family Demography: Where is it now? Where Should It be Going?”

I titled my remarks: “What’s the story: Family demography at the end of progress.” The gist of it is to resist the inclination to see a normal baseline running underneath a series of crisis and distractions: Pandemics, wars, climate change, the crisis in democracy, divergence identities — and the tendency to implicitly or explicitly adopt progressivist narratives, to replace “the” demographic transition with something else (the “second” demographic transition or otherwise).

So, don’t wait for or assume things will return to normal. Do family demography in light of disasters, inequalities, identities, and policies as messy, incoherent, unpredictable features of society – not bugs in the ointment of modern progress. Something like that.

I posted the slides in PDF here: osf.io/pbv24/. I also recorded myself practicing it (before a substantial revision) and posted it on YouTube, here.

—

Previously Published on familyinequality with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock