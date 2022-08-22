When a Furious Guy Confronted His Fiancée About Her Cheating, He Was Surprised to Learn the Truth

When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I’ve known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I’ve known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.

I had high hopes that when he started dating Anna, he would come to the conclusion that she was not a very nice person to the rest of us and that he would not continue to be with her for a very long time. On the other hand, Anna stood out to Kevin as one of the most stunning women he had ever encountered, and I believe that fact played a significant role in why he clung to their relationship despite knowing better.

After some time, Kevin made the proposal, and I resigned myself to the possibility that Anna would be a part of my life for a significant amount of time to come. I made an effort to look past her flaws and notice some of Anna’s strengths. She was unflinchingly truthful, even when it was inappropriate. She exuded boundless vitality and was undeniably a perfectionist in everything that she undertook, both of which could be grating to be around. Additionally, she cherished the feeling of mastery over the situation. Concerning each and every one Even Kevin’s stag do party was canceled.

Anna wanted to make sure that she had some input into the planning of Kevin’s bachelor party despite the fact that it is the responsibility of the best man and the other groomsmen to throw Kevin a bachelor party. Nevertheless, Anna wanted to get involved. Approximately at that time, Kevin began to complain to me that Anna was behaving in a peculiar manner.

Kevin revealed to me that he had witnessed Anna looking through Kevin’s phone contacts, and that when he confronted her about it, she attempted to deny that she had done so. In addition to that, he mentioned that he had overheard her speaking on the phone with an individual who was unquestionably a male, and that she was keeping this information very quiet and secretive about it.

Kevin’s suspicions about Anna were first aroused when she began going out on “errands” without first letting him know where she was going. “I am sure that she is having an affair with someone else, and she is doing it right before the wedding!” I was told by Kevin that he was lamenting, and I believed him because, at the time, I lacked any basis for believing that Anna was a morally upstanding individual.

I advised him, “Well, you are going to have to confront her,” and he agreed. “A philanderer is not someone you can marry,” I said. I was able to persuade Kevin that he needed to confront her about the situation, and after building up the courage to do so, he eventually went and did so.

Anna, of course, denied everything, but he persisted in questioning her about why she had taken his phone, why she had gone out places without telling him where she was going, and who she was talking to when she was awake at night.

She choked back the words, “I’m helping plan your bachelor party,” as she finally admitted the truth. It turned out that Anna had connections with a person who owned a nightclub. She was securing the venue for Kevin’s big night, as well as helping his groomsmen make it the best party it could possibly be.

Anna sobbed to Kevin, “I’m so sorry, I would never cheat on you,” and he forgave her and apologized for assuming she’d done something so terrible.

As for me? When he told me this story, I was still very skeptical of what I was hearing. And even though I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to put my faith in Anna, I do value the fact that she provides me with a wealth of material for my writing.

