When a Woman Says She’s Not Ready To Become Physical

“I’m not ready to get physical.”

I remember the first time I said this to a man.

I also remember his confusion, the way his face screwed up in a mixture of disappointment. And scepticism. I could see it on his face. “You’re over twenty-one,” he’s thinking, “This isn’t your first rodeo. So why are you waiting?”

Whilst I didn’t have an agenda for saying this, I wasn’t trying to manipulate him, I can’t deny my hidden meaning. There were reasons why I felt like this. During a time when most relationships would be jumping into the bedroom.

I didn’t explain anything to him and this was to our detriment. The relationship didn’t last much longer than that awkward encounter, where both our wants came to loggerheads. I held back what I should have said. And when you hold back, growth grinds to a halt.

Women have their reasons for physical abstinence, and it’s for the greater good I want to share them. When we say we’re not ready, we mean it.

I Don’t Trust You Yet

“There is a point where I need to trust you. Trust is the most fundamental part of every relationship. We haven’t reached that part where I’m comfortable enough to share my body with you.

This is a time problem. I need more time to get to know you and to form that trust with you. The other problem is how long, which is something I can’t determine. It may take a year, it may take a day. But right now, the trust I need isn’t there.”

I Know Myself, And I Know It’s Too Early For Me

“Contrary to popular opinion, we women can move too fast in the bedroom. We can stuff it all up by racing to the physical finish line too early.

I’ve been in this very situation, where I’ve jumped when I wasn’t ready, and it didn’t end well for me. I know what it’s like when I rush into a physical relationship with someone I like. And I don’t want to make that same mistake again.”

I Will Never Be Ready Without A Ring

“Here is the part of our relationship when our values and beliefs hit the table. For fear of judgement, I may not have told you this earlier. But I have never been with anyone physically, and I’m waiting for marriage.

It’s important that I’m married, for personal or religious beliefs, before entering the bedroom with you. These are my values, and at the moment I am steadfast in my resolution of them.”

Once You See Me, You Can’t Unsee Me

“Here is when I let you into all my insecurities. You will see my physical scars, and you will uncover my emotional hang-ups in the bedroom.

You will see the giggly parts of my body I try to hide. You will discover the squeaking noise I make when I’m gratified. You will unravel all the allure and mystery about me, in a few short moments, and I don’t know if I’m ready to let you see that.”

I Don’t Want To, With You

“I don’t have any hang-ups stopping me from being intimate with someone else. The issue is that I don’t want to be physical with you.

As the moment has approached up, I’ve felt the overwhelming sense that I don’t want to be intimate with you. Perhaps I’ve just realised I’m not actually that attracted to you, or something has happened to put me off.

But I’m not willing to sleep with someone I have lukewarm feelings for.”

You’re Moving Too Fast

“The pressure you’re putting on me is immense. You’re rushing this experience, and putting the heat on me too fast. For anyone, even someone who fell in love with you on the first date, this would feel rushed.

What is more alarming than your overwhelming pressure is the way you don’t have any issue with the speed. You seem to think it’s ok to dive in this fast. It further creates an uneasy feeling in me.”

I Don’t Want To

“I don’t want to have sex. This might be high on your dating agenda but it isn’t mine right now. I’m not in the mood, I’m not stimulated by this situation, and I don’t feel like it.

For all my internal and external reasons, I don’t feel like getting naked, getting sweaty and doing that right now.”

So How Do You Know Which One It Is?

When it comes to each woman’s reasoning, it could be everything I’ve mentioned. Or it could be so much more. When it comes to our body, women have deeply ingrained perceptions about physical contact. Every woman’s perception changes based on her experience, values and hopes.

What we don’t have to do is justify when we say ‘no’. We don’t have to a brilliant, cohesive reason for shutting down physical romance. We don’t have to explain ourselves.

But it would be nice if everyone else understood this, and respected it. So we could lead with a little more honesty and a little less fear of judgement. And it would be nice if we were asked about our reasons with that same respect.

I wished the guy with the confused expression had asked me what I meant. Though I should have been less cryptic, it would have helped if he asked me what I meant. Despite the reasons, simple or complex, asking a woman what she means will go a long way. It will break down the communication barriers about an intensely serious topic.

But more important than asking is how other people listen to our reasons. If the person is right for us, they will understand our point of view. They will respect it, and not subject it to ridicule.

And if the person is someone we want out of our life, our point of view still deserves respect and consideration. We have a voice, and we should use it.

I’m Ellen McRae, writer by trade and passionate storyteller by nature. I write about figuring about love and relationships by analysing my experiences. Some of the stories are altered to protect the people in my life. But feelings are never compromised.

This post was previously published on Medium.

