When Daily Emergencies Threaten Our Efforts at Organization

On Not Throwing Organization Out the Window

(This is the seventh in a seven-part Monday series on organizational tips for creatives.)

You have a strong organizational scheme in place. You have your to-do lists or multiple to-do lists, your decent sense of what your short-term projects need from you and what your long-term projects need from you, calendars for different activities, and all the rest.

And then something happens.

Say that you’re both a life coach and a writer. You get an email from an important organization wanting you to present a webinar in a month. You get an email from your editor asking for a rush job of some promotional materials for your upcoming book. The publicist at your publishing house shoots you an email saying that you can do a blog tour of India if you jump aboard the project today. And several coaching clients wonder if they can schedule sessions sooner rather than later, as things are up in their lives.

This is how “real life” works. How are you supposed to keep to your organizational schemes when so many sudden and often important things pop up out of the blue, sometimes several on the same day? Aren’t we always on the verge of throwing out our wonderful organizational schemes in the face of immediate tasks that have arisen “just like that”? Indeed, we are! So, we have to factor that truth into our understanding of how we can go about living an organized life.

One straightforward way to deal with these realities is to check in every single day with yourself, after your workday is done and after you’ve put out any fires that have arisen on that day, visit with your various schedules and calendars, and recalibrate your life. This is additional real work and not something that you will want to do after a long day of work. But it is rather vital “extra work” and just about the only way to keep long-term projects, like the books you want to write or the courses you want to develop, from dropping off your radar.

Life throws us curveballs. Embrace that truth and, rather than using that truth as justification for not staying organized, make a deal with yourself that you will stay organized, despite those curveballs, no matter what. That’s the right deal to make, the one that will help you complete your projects and live your life purposes.

