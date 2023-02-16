When Did My ‘Stay-At-Home Mom’ Status Turn Me Into a Free Babysitter?

I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for a little over a year, and it’s been amazing.

My kids are cute, for one. I also happen to love the snot outta the little buggers, and that’s a good thing because otherwise, I might just murder them.

JOKE! But I admit, I have spent a decent amount of my time waiting impatiently for my son’s naptime to roll around, allowing me to finally have a minute or two to myself. Watching kids all day is pretty tiring, despite my adoration for them.

I love that I can do this though, and I’m very aware that I’m a lucky, lucky gal.

Lucky, because I remember the days that my husband and I ran around like chickens with our heads cut off arranging childcare for our then only child. Lucky, because we used to pay an astounding amount of money for professionals to watch her for the bulk of her days, which meant we saw her for only a few hours at most.

That’s a supremely crappy trade-off.

Now that there are two kids and I’m staying home, I know I’m insanely lucky. I get to be there for my kids every day, and that’s a big ol’ blessing.

For some, though, this blessing apparently means that I’m super available to babysit their kids, too.

For free.

Schoolyard rules

I had no idea that my kid’s schoolyard would deposit me into just as much drama as it did when it was my own schoolyard all those years ago.

And yet, here we are.

Any parent of school-aged kids knows that there’s a “pick-up spot” at their child’s school. It’s a place — usually outside one of the many doors — where all the parents and daycare providers gather, like good little students, to wait for our kids to come spilling out of the building after school.

I think this is where people got the wrong idea about me.

I’m an introvert, but for some reason, people pick me out as a great person to engage in the activity of “small talk.” And that’s fine, I can keep up, even though I hate it. What else am I going to do while I wait?

(Actually, I was probably blissfully listening to an audiobook about zombies tearing into the flesh of idiotic characters with no plot armour, but it’s fine. It’s fiiiine. Tell me more about your kitchen counter reno. No really, it’s thrilling.)

Due to this mindless activity, there are now a few parents there who know that I stay at home with my kids.

I think in future I will be omitting this information. I had no idea that by telling them this little factoid that they would make certain assumptions about me and my situation.

Assumptions like, “she must have so much free time,” or “they must be rich.” If only those were true…

Anyway, one of these parents recently asked, off the cuff, if I would mind walking their child to school each day, to which I said, “We could probably talk about that.” I felt like that was a pretty innocent exchange of noncommittal nothings.

Numbers were exchanged, and we all went home. I had already decided to help them out though if they asked again — it’s not like I wasn’t already walking my kid to school. What’s one more?

Days later, however, I got a text that made it very clear that there was much, much more to this seemingly innocent request.

Free childcare?

Before anyone jumps down my throat, cool your jets. I had no problem walking this kiddo to school every day for free.

But that’s not what they were asking.

The text I got from this child’s parents threw me for a loop because my noncommittal “we can talk about that” seemed to be taken as a very clear “yes, absolutely” — but that is fine. Miscommunication is a common thing when you’re surrounded by screaming children.

However.

The original plan of walking her to school each day had miraculously morphed into full-time before and after school care.

They said they’d be there around 6 (when we eat our dinner) to pick her up each day — maybe later, maybe earlier. It would likely add up to 20 hours a week or so.

There was also no mention of remuneration.

Oh, and could I start this week?

I feel for them, but…

No.

Now, I like these people. I do.

But I never expected or even considered any of my SAHM friends to watch my kids long-term for free when I was working, let alone mere acquaintances. I even forced my own mother to take our money when she watched our daughter for a month when we were without childcare.

It never occurred to me that people would assume that this was okay to ask.

When I got this text, I consulted with my husband, who is ever the voice of reason in our home. I was already leaning towards “no,” but I felt guilty and was already typing my apology. (I’m Canadian — we apologize a lot.) He pointed out that it was a pretty big ask and that we found childcare for our daughter when we needed it and paid the price, because hey — we’re parents.

That’s part of the deal. You pay for childcare. It sucks, but that’s the truth.

Once I realized that he was right, and that I was being asked to watch someone else’s child for free (it would seem) I stopped feeling guilty.

I also realized that even if I was being offered some kind of payment, I’m still allowed to say no.

I already make a teeny income with writing, but even if I wasn’t, I’m not looking for work. I never even alluded to the idea that I was looking for work.

The SAHM stigma strikes again

I think the problem is that I’m a SAHM, and that comes with a whole schwack of assumptions. There are many stigmas (…stigmata? Stigmas?) connected to this lifestyle that aren’t necessarily accurate.

For instance, while it’s true that I love kids, that doesn’t mean I want to babysit yours every day. If I did, I would have deliberately set up a dayhome situation and approached those who were looking.

I also don’t have a ton of free time, and no, it’s not because I spend my days cleaning and being a perfect housewife (hah!) My primary role is mother, but I also write (a lot) whenever I have a spare moment.

I stay at home right now, but one day I won’t be. I’d really like to have built up a solid place in the great big world of writing by then to allow myself to do that full time. I am not giving that up to watch someone else’s kid, especially if it’s for nuthin.’

I mean, I have dreams too. Aspirations. Ambition, even.

I think it’s easier for people who work full time to assume that moms who stay home are doing nothing all day — I know that when I was working, I wondered what they did. After all, I felt like I crammed in all my mothering after each full day of work, and those who stay home all day could space it out and enjoy.

What can I say — I was completely wrong.

What’s hard about saying “no” is that the parents who asked me to watch their child are likely at the end of their ropes. They reached out in hopes that I might offer them a life raft, a line — anything.

I get it. I hate that they’re in this position, but there are just some absolutes in life that can’t be avoided. Here are a few, for good measure:

You can’t buy love.

The value of a vehicle drops the second you drive it off the lot.

You have to pay for childcare.

I hope they find what they need and I feel certain that they can afford it — they are both working great jobs, and they even recently boasted that they no longer have any money woes, which is great! It also means that they should be able to find a great childcare provider for a decent price.

That person just isn’t me. Sorry, not sorry.

This post was previously published on Mom Jeans.

Photo credit: iStock