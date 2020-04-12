When I Became Daddy Happy

—

My two-year-old daughter had been sick for the better part of the week, which meant late nights for Mama and early duty for Daddy. My wife has an incredible ability to sleep - like no one else I know. It’s damn near legendary this talent of hers to collapse from consciousness to deep sleep in a matter of seconds. It’s this very superpower that makes her perfectly equipped for the night shift when the baby is having a tough time - either bad dreams (which she inherited from me) or the rare occasion when she is sick.

The mornings are my domain, as my wife steals away to the gym while I rise to journal, meditate and read until she returns home in time for Ariya to rise around 7 am. This is where we pass the baby baton and I head out the door for a hike along the river near our home, while Dee and the baby dive into breakfast. This would be the norm, but when Ariya is sick, she tends to rise a little early which means my books have to wait until another time while I pluck the baby from her bed and begin her morning routine before Mama arrives.

She was just a few weeks beyond her second birthday and had a crazy cough that threw her whole body into convulsive fits of hacking, lifting her off her mattress with each attack - not pretty. And on this particularly rainy January morning, Ariya was ripping through a torrent of guttural heaves as I was casually paging through one of my morning reads in the next room, which I then tossed onto the decimated heap of sheets and pillows we call our bed and dashed into the baby’s room to scoop her up and calm her cough. When I found her in her bed, she was twisted up in her sleep sack with her pacifier wedged into the corner of her mouth like a longshoreman’s stubby stogie, and with eyes pierced but pitted into mine through the dim light in her room, she hit me with her early morning mantra - ”Eat! Eat!”

After shedding the sack and a well-soiled diaper, the two of us waddled into the kitchen - Ariya with legs still growing and learning, Daddy with legs battling opposing intentions. As we turned the corner out of the hallway, we found two breakfast plates sitting on the counter under the microwave where Mama had left them for us to find and feed on. A quick zap in the box while I filled a cup of milk for the baby and we were ready to do damage.

Generally, we try to lock Ariya down for her meals in her high chair despite the fact that she can wield her flatware with a fair bit of skill and is already tall enough to work from the chairs at the dining room table. That said, the issue is not her lack of dexterity, but, more so, too much of it - coupled with a wandering sensibility. From the time she wakes in the morning to the time she finally surrenders to sleep in the evening, Ariya has one speed - go. She does not stop, she does not lie down, she does not cuddle, and I am beginning to wonder if we will always have her in diapers because the idea of sitting long enough to pee will just be too much for her to bear. So if we clamp her into that high chair, it’s the best chance we have to keep the floors clean(ish) and feed ourselves.

We even moved to eating first and then giving Ariya her plate about a minute or two after in the hopes of negotiating a head start, because she eats as if someone is lurking close to snatch up her plate and make off with it. Or maybe we just aren’t great company at meals. Regardless, she just doesn’t do things idly - there is no drift - no energy wasted - just energy expended at the highest output and a remarkable rate ALL THE TIME. Even conversations - of which she was able to carry with some remarkable ability even at two years old - just were not something she felt interested enough to stop moving for, much less look at you or send words in any particular direction. In fact, I felt at times that she was carrying on several conversations in her head, never losing track of any, but simply responding to the ones that interested her most at the moment when the moment struck her.

So with child safely stowed in her wriggle-proofed throne, I dropped her plate in front of her and turned my attention to my plate of eggs, bacon, and apples. Attention sounds like a big word, especially when I was only able to explore its meaning for 1.2 seconds before Ariya called out, “Daddy, down!” By this point, I had learned that she would just keep repeating that, and while I was concerned about her spreading her toast and jam and banana and oatmeal all over hell and gone, I also knew why she really wanted out of the chair. Daddy’s breakfast.

My daughter doesn’t really love something unless it is mine - of this, I am convinced. She actually doesn’t really care for apples, for example. She loves her bananas and raspberries and blackberries, but Daddy didn’t have those on his plate. He had apples - which I know she hates because of the skin. With an assassin’s cool precision, she will gnaw a wedge of apple down to the thinnest sheet of skin and leave that sad carcass like a scalp she took in battle on the hardwood floor behind her as she scampers away. These tragedies happen several times weekly - enough to make us think, “Maybe she doesn’t hate apples after all.” Then we swap them into the rotation, replacing the highly-prized banana…and then come the tears. No, no, Daddy - they must be your apples.

So I let her down and she carries her plate with her to the coffee table where I have taken up office for my morning meal, and she begins her roll call. A point - ”Daddy eggs.” Another point - ”Ariya toast.” Then another - ”Daddy cup.” And yet another - ”Ariya ‘nana.” She has eased me into the ruse at this point. And here it comes - ”Apples.” I ask, “Daddy apples?” This registers a scowl like none other (than her Mama’s - I mean, it is terrifying to see your wife’s look of disappointment in your daughter’s face - chilling). I repeat myself, “Daddy apples?” Ariya rocks her head back, mouth agape and the eyes fly wide before she howls, “Ariya apples! OK!” I find it fun to play the routine out to its conclusion every time - it feels like she is earning my apples that way, but really she is just flat out robbing me.

“Ok, baby.”

And I pick up a wedge that has the least amount of skin on it and am about to snap it in half to give her a smaller piece before she grabs my forearm forcefully - like she is keeping me from pulling the pin on a grenade - and she says, “Daddy, no. Ariya’s.” And then I surrender the wedge of apple in its full form and she begins grinding through it with incredible vigor, the meat of the fruit mashing into a blissful pulp in her right hand while she casually slides her left hand onto my plate to grab a second piece of apple, and I can’t help but appreciate the moxie of this little one. And while she is distracted with the apple, I inhale my eggs and bacon before she begins asking for those, too. A couple of quick sips of coffee and I turn to find Ariya still standing there off my right shoulder, finishing the last of what may be her third or fourth wedge of apple.

She is working on the last half of it, and she ambles onto the couch as I ease back into the cushions. And just before rising from her climb, she pauses to take a triumphant bite of the apple - then a huge cough, and with mouth agape, apple carnage splattered all over the couch around her. She looked like a fruit bowl party favor that exploded, and I couldn’t help but smile as Ariya lifted her head. In a split second, her face reads my face.

“Daddy happy.”

“Yes, baby - Daddy happy,” I smiled.

“Ariya happy.”

And she said both with such certitude - like she saw them both so plainly - saw them in me and in herself, as sure as she pointed to the moon on our walk back from the market the night before.

“Daddy, moon,” she had said. “Daddy, stars.” And there they were.

And here she was, looking at me through her eyes puffed by lack of sleep, over cheeks reddened from her night-long coughing marathon, and identified me - identified happy - all connected with herself - and then I understood something very cool.

I was right, and the apples weren’t about the apples at all. She doesn’t love something unless it is mine. And she is mine. She is ours. My daughter will love herself - her life - her mother - and because they are mine - well, it is love.

I watched her move on, turn her attention to the mess she had made on the couch (which she was now feverishly cleaning with all four kitchen towels she had ripped off the oven door handle to wipe up maybe three chunks of apple), and I was relieved that my baby knew I was happy - felt me being happy - just by being there with her, and in some unspoken way, my joy over being her Daddy - of sharing that moment with her - well, that was cool.

I have never been accused of being a happy dude, but I was now Daddy Happy. Right then, I didn’t really understand what it meant, but I knew I would have to figure it out because I would never want to be seen in any other way.

I am 45 years old and finally where I always wanted to be - finally where I had wished to be when I was just seven years old and dreamed of being a Daddy.

