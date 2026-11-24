I had a checklist for my man: tall, ambitious, sharp jawline, effortless in a blazer. I trusted the list for years, and for years it got me nowhere.

Last spring, my cousin set me up with Karan, a six-foot architect. She showed me his photos before she told me anything else about him. Karan on a mountain. Karan at a wedding. Karan laughing with a golden retriever. I said ‘yes’ in about four seconds.

The date was fine. On paper, it was better than fine. He was polite, well-dressed, and funny enough to keep the setting light. I felt absolutely nothing. I kept waiting for the spark those photos had promised.

…and I’m still waiting.

On the drive home, I admitted something uncomfortable. I hadn’t been interested in Karan. I’d been interested in a handful of pictures, and I’d filled in the rest myself.

Karan’s pictures gave me a face to pin a personality on. The personality I invented was wonderful. It wasn’t his.

Meanwhile, at plot 14

That same month, I rented a plot at the community garden near my apartment. My balcony herbs kept dying, and I was tired of losing to basil.

Omar owned the plot next to mine. He was about my height, an inch shorter in heels, with a faded cap and mismatched gloves. He checked exactly zero boxes. He wasn’t my “type” man.

But then came Saturdays.

Every Saturday, he was there. He lent me his spare trowel. He told me my tomatoes needed stakes before I’d noticed they were drooping. He complained about the squirrels I found hilarious.

The strange part: I never decided to like him. No dramatic moment, no slow-motion glance across the beans. One morning, I caught myself checking the gate for his cap.

A friend who teaches social psychology once told me how small, repeated encounters can do what a grand gesture can’t. I filed it under ‘things people say at dinner parties.’ Then I counted my Saturdays.

What changed everything

About two months in, Omar was standing over a bag of compost when he said, “I’d like to take you to dinner. A proper one, not a garden one. I should be honest: I’m not looking for something casual. I’d rather you know where I stand.”

I stared at him. He was holding a shovel and looked slightly terrified.

Then I laughed, because my first thought was: finally, someone said it.

Before Karan, I’d spent two years with a man who answered texts in six-hour windows and called it “being busy.” I thought the knot in my stomach, the phone-checking, the thrill of never knowing, was the chemistry. It took one sentence to show me I’d been confusing chemistry with anxiety.

I used to treat the fluttery dread as proof of passion. But passion doesn’t leave you rereading a two-word text at midnight. It was a long audition for a role nobody had offered me.

Omar’s one plain sentence did more for me than two years of perfectly timed silence.

What I would have missed

The woman I was at 25 would have walked right past Omar’s plot.

I wanted a plot twist in human form, someone who’d cancel plans to drive to the coast at midnight. I wasn’t wrong to have one. It’s that I was a different person, chasing a different kind of happiness.

These days, I want someone who remembers I hate cilantro. Someone who texts “did you eat?” and means it. Someone whose big gesture is fixing my wobbly garden fence on a Sunday.

I used to think taste was fixed. It’s closer to a wardrobe: it gets rearranged every time life changes your size. Now I reach for my 20s qualities first.

Mrs. Haddad from plot 9 told me Omar had been keeping an eye on my tomatoes since week one. ‘He says you apologize to them when you think nobody’s listening,’ she said. I should have been mortified. Instead, I realized I’d stopped rehearsing what to say around him. I could show up tired, sunburnt, or ridiculous, and I didn’t need to manage any of it.

Handsome had gotten me to look. Ease is what kept me.

The thing no checklist can do

Experts have their theories, and I’m sure some of them are right. But no study I’ve read explains how a man in mismatched gloves went from the neighbor I nodded at to the first person I wanted to tell everything.

I always wait for a feeling to arrive fully formed. Mine arrived green and unconvincing for weeks, then suddenly red.

So if someone in your life doesn’t fit the list, someone you’ve always filed under “nice,” or “a guy from the garden,” maybe give them a chance.