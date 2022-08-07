When it Comes to Life, Does it Always Make Sense to Just “Go With the Flow?”

It’s tempting to act a little more carefree sometimes and just go with the flow.

That might mean doing whatever feels natural or being a little more spontaneous in your day-to-day activities.

But do you ever ask yourself if that action is worth it? Is it always worth “going with the flow?”

As we can see, sometimes things don’t make sense to just “go with the flow.” It might not be practical or smart to do something right away without thinking about other options and factors.

I believe it’s worth asking yourself if that action “makes sense” before you take it.

And here I don’t mean analyzing every little detail before committing to a course of action. Sometimes you don’t have enough information, and you can only make an educated guess.

And sometimes you may just need to move forward without knowing everything about the course ahead of you. But in these cases, it’s important to be aware that these are just guesses and to make clear-headed decisions.

Feelings of hesitation or uncertainty are just thoughts that are expressing themselves in your mind.

If you remind yourself that they’re just guesses, they won’t have much impact on your actions.

In fact, by making this distinction, you can realize that it’s okay to be unsure about certain decisions and still decide to make them anyway. And that’s a huge step in the right direction.

So next time you’re feeling hesitant, just remind yourself that you can still decide to go ahead with something even if you’re unsure about it. You don’t have to analyze things perfectly before taking steps forward in your life.

You can just do what seems like the best course for you at any given time and make adjustments as needed later on. Take it one day at a time and try doing things without fully understanding the details of what will happen next.

And try using your feelings of uncertainty as messages that you can look at however you want to. They’re just thoughts. Only “going with the flow” will truly lead to an uncertain future, and life is so much more meaningful when we make sure to think things through beforehand anyway.

I hope this has been helpful and insightful.

