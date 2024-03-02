When People Say, “I am”—99% of the Time, They Are Not!

After years of observing various aspects of human interaction in my daytime job as a mediator, the fact that people have a pervasive tendency to portray personas that don’t really belong to them has not escaped me.

They are pretenders.

This has not escaped me. How could it? It is in my face 99% of the time.

When?

I see it as usually the result of one or a combination of factors that drive people to act this way. In addition to this, we are also living in times dominated by social media personas and societal pressures. So You can understand when some people grapple with the phenomenon of pretending to be someone they are not.

Why?

From my experience, I would say the fear of judgment from others is usually one of the primary drivers behind the inclination to pretend. Some have this fear because they think their true selves don’t measure up so they craft altered versions they deem as more desirable. Another factor driving people to mold themselves in ways they believe others want them to be, sacrificing their authenticity in the process, is the innate human need for approval from others.

To be fair, pressures exerted upon us by societal norms and cultural expectations also play a significant role in shaping how we behave or even perceive ourselves. This pressure to conform can easily lead us to sometimes suppress aspects of our true selves to gain acceptance. Sometimes, adopting personas is a form of self-preservation: a defense mechanism against perceived threats, whether real or imagined.

How?

Pretender adopt behaviors and attitudes that deviate from their true selves. For instance, some suppress certain traits they deem undesirable, or exaggerate other “desirable” qualities to create a desired impression. Others fabricate backstories or embellish certain aspects of their lives for that more appealing image.

Pretending can also involve masking insecurities and vulnerabilities to appear more confident or competent to avoid the judgment/rejection from others. These are just some examples but the ways in which people can pretend are as varied as they are complex depending also on their drivers.

Conclusion

The impulse to pretend to be someone else may initially provide some temporary relief, for instance, from feelings of inadequacy but it only often just perpetuates an unfortunate cycle of disconnection from a person’s true self. However, if only we would always remember that the curated images and carefully crafted personas of others we tend to admire are just that, and that true fulfillment comes from accepting our authentic selves (imperfections and all), we will effectively combat the allure of pretending to be someone we are not, and instead, embrace the beauty of our own unique identities.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: JJ Jordan on Unsplash