Have you ever laid awake at 2am, staring at a text that says “I miss you,” and felt your whole chest tighten?
You read it ten times. You analyze the punctuation. You look at the timestamp. You try to figure out what it means. You tell yourself it means something. You tell yourself it has to mean something.
Sound familiar?
The truth is, that text means exactly what it says. They miss you. And that is all it means. They miss you right now, in this moment, while they are bored or lonely or horny. It does not mean they are coming back. It does not mean they are ready. It does not mean they are choosing you.
It just means they miss you.
And the worst part? You know this. You have known this for a long time.
So why are you still reading it?
The decoding was the relationship
Here is the thing nobody tells you about ambiguous relationships.
You think the problem is that you do not know where you stand. You think the problem is the mixed signals. The hot and cold. The push and pull. You think if they would just tell you what they want, you could finally relax.
That is wrong.
The problem is that the decoding is the only relationship you actually have.
Think about it. When was the last time you felt fully alive in that connection? Was it when you were together? Or was it the moment after, when you were lying in bed trying to figure out what the last conversation meant?
The chase is not the obstacle. The chase is the relationship. The uncertainty is not the thing keeping you apart. The uncertainty is the only thing keeping you engaged.
And you know it.
You were not staying for the intimacy
Let’s be honest. The intimacy was not consistent.
They did not hold you every night. They did not call you every day. They did not show up when you needed them. They showed up when it was easy. They showed up when they wanted something. They showed up when they were lonely.
So what were you staying for?
You were staying for the crisis.
Because in a crisis, you are fully activated. You are focused. You are feeling. You are alive. The uncertainty kept you on edge. The mixed signals kept you guessing. The hot and cold kept your nervous system firing.
You were not addicted to them. You were addicted to the version of yourself that the ambiguity created.
The version who was fighting for something. The version who was trying to figure it out. The version who was proving their worth.
That version felt real. That version felt like you.
But that version was a performance. And deep down, you knew it.
The intimacy was real — that’s why it hurts.
You keep telling yourself it was all a lie.
You tell yourself they never cared. You tell yourself the intimacy was fake. You tell yourself you were just a convenience. You tell yourself you were stupid for believing it.
That is the story you tell yourself to make it easier.
Because if it was all a lie, you can walk away without grief. If it was all fake, you can be angry instead of sad. If you were just a fool, you can hate yourself instead of missing them.
But the intimacy was real. That is the worst part.
They did care about you. They did enjoy your company. They did feel something. They did mean it when they said you were special. They did mean it when they held you.
And it still was not enough.
That is the thing you have been avoiding. The intimacy was real. The connection was real. And it still did not become a relationship.
You are not grieving a lie. You are grieving something that actually existed. And that is a much harder thing to let go of.
Leaving means admitting you made it up
Here is the fear that keeps you stuck.
If you leave, you have to admit that you were the one who made it into something it was not. If you leave, you have to admit that you saw the signs and ignored them. If you leave, you have to admit that you imagined a future that was never going to happen.
That is the real terror. It has nothing to do with them.
You are not afraid of losing them. You are afraid of losing the version of yourself who believed in it. You are afraid of admitting that you were wrong. You are afraid of being the fool.
So you stay in the ambiguity. You stay in the confusion. You stay because staying means you do not have to admit that you already know.
You already know. You have known for a long time. And you know it.
You are not confused, you are refusing to decide.
You keep saying you do not know what they want.
You keep saying you do not know where you stand. You keep saying you are confused.
That is a performance.
You know what they want. They want the intimacy. They want the closeness. They want the comfort. They just do not want the responsibility. They do not want the commitment. They do not want the future.
They told you. Maybe not in those words. But they told you. And you heard them. You just did not want to listen.
The confusion is not in them. The confusion is in your unwillingness to choose yourself.
You are not confused. You are refusing to make a decision. And the worst part is that you have been refusing for months. Maybe years.
Come on. You have only one life. Why mope over someone who does not want to choose you?
You will miss them — that Doesn’t mean you should go back.
Healing does not mean you stop thinking about them.
You will miss them. You will miss the late-night conversations. You will miss the way they held you. You will miss the inside jokes. You will miss the feeling of being wanted, even if it was only sometimes.
That is normal. That is grief. That is what happens when you lose something that was real.
But missing them does not mean you should go back.
Missing them is the evidence that the intimacy mattered. Missing them is the proof that you loved them. Missing them is the grief that you have to feel. That is the price of letting go.
You can miss them and still leave. You can love them and still choose yourself. You can remember the good moments and still know that they were never enough.
You can let go without hating them. You can walk away without a dramatic speech. You can simply recognize that the connection was real, the intimacy was real, and the relationship was never going to be.
And you know it.
The only question that matters
So here is the question you have been avoiding.
It is not “What kind of love do I want?” You already know that. You want the kind that shows up. The kind that stays. The kind that does not require you to decode every message or analyze every silence.
The real question is this: What kind of love are you available for?
Are you available for a love that is clear? Are you available for a love that does not require you to chase or decode or perform?
Or are you only available for the kind of love that keeps you guessing, because guessing is the only way you know how to feel alive?
That is the question. That is the one that changes everything.
Because once you answer it, you can stop waiting for them to choose you. You can stop waiting for the next text. You can stop decoding the next song. You can stop searching for the perfect combination of words that will finally make them available.
You can finally see that they were never the answer. They were the question.
And the answer was always inside you.
The truth is, you have only one life.
You can keep waiting for the text that never comes. You can keep reading the same message ten times. You can keep telling yourself that this time will be different.
Or you can stop.
And for the first time, let yourself be loved by someone who is actually available.
That is a very dangerous decision.
But it is the only one that changes anything.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Daniil Onischenko on Unsplash