Have you ever laid awake at 2am, staring at a text that says “I miss you,” and felt your whole chest tighten?

You read it ten times. You analyze the punctuation. You look at the timestamp. You try to figure out what it means. You tell yourself it means something. You tell yourself it has to mean something.

Sound familiar?

The truth is, that text means exactly what it says. They miss you. And that is all it means. They miss you right now, in this moment, while they are bored or lonely or horny. It does not mean they are coming back. It does not mean they are ready. It does not mean they are choosing you.

It just means they miss you.

And the worst part? You know this. You have known this for a long time.

So why are you still reading it?