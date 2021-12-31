When the Honeymoon Fades: Mistakes You Make After Coming Into a Relationship

It’s been a year since you two started going out. You’ve had your ups and downs, but there was undeniable chemistry that kept you together even when things got tough.

And it feels like the honeymoon phase will never end! But then, one day, it does. Time goes by, and little mistakes add up to big ones, which leads to more mistakes until, eventually, your relationship is in pieces on the floor with no way of getting back up again. Well… don’t fret!

When we come into a relationship, there is usually falling in love, and everything seems perfect. We trust each other and don’t worry about the past. Slowly but surely, we start to take our partners for granted and treat them like they’re nothing.

We fight over small things without realizing it until one day when we realize what’s been going on all along: They deserve better than that from us. It’s time to change!

Mistake #1 — You take your partner for granted

This mistake can be hard to notice when you first meet someone because you’re so happy with them at the moment. But as soon as life starts getting in the way, you can find yourself taking your partner for granted more often than not.

You stop seeing them as this amazing person you fell in love with and start to see them as just someone who’s always there.

Mistake #2 — Blaming your partner for everything

This one goes hand-in-hand with taking your partner for granted. When we start to feel like our partner is no longer meeting our expectations, we often blame them for everything.

This is a mistake because it makes us feel better about ourselves and takes the focus off of our own lives.

Mistake #3 — Fighting over small things

As time goes on in your relationship, you start to fight more and more over smaller things. You might have been able to let some things go in the beginning, but now they’ve become a big deal.

And what’s worse is that you start to blame each other for these fights instead of trying to find a solution.

Mistake #4 — Not talking after a fight

This one goes along with fighting over small things. After a big argument, sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk to your partner. But this will only make things worse in the long run.

Not talking after a fight can lead to resentment and more fighting down the road.

Mistake #5 — Letting our egos get in the way

When we’re in a relationship, our egos tend to become bigger than our love sometimes.

We might say or do things because we want to make ourselves look good instead of caring about the other person’s feelings in the process.

Mistake #6 — Unknowingly hurting your partner

This can be hard to catch onto since you’re usually not trying to hurt them, but it happens more often than you think.

Sometimes we do or say things without realizing how it might make our partner feel. And this can end up hurting them in the long run.

Mistake #7 — Letting someone else come into your relationship

This one comes up frequently with couples. You start to become friends with someone new, and they come into your relationship for some reason.

This can be hard because you have two people in the mix instead of just one, which adds more tension between you all.

Mistake #8 — Letting jealousy get in the way

We might say that we trust each other but still keep doubting each other over little things.

This can be caused by jealousy, a very destructive emotion in any relationship.

Mistake #9 — Giving up without trying

We’ve all been there where we think our relationship is doomed, and there’s no saving it. But this isn’t always the case!

Sometimes you have to put in the effort to try and save your relationship, even if it feels like things are too far gone.

…

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer for these mistakes, as each relationship is different. But if you’re able to recognize any of these mistakes in your relationship, then it’s time to start making some changes. And if things are really bad, it might be time to consider getting some help.

