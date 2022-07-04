When They’re Not the Same Person You Fell in Love With

Why did she change? That’s what he wanted to know. When they first met, she always looked beautiful.

She always wore stylish clothes and spent a lot of time at the gym. His friends were jealous of his beautiful girl.

“She looks like a model,” they said.

His love treated him like royalty. She cooked for him and complimented him all the time. She was a tigress in bed.

Seven years later

He doesn’t want to come home to her. She always looks frazzled these days. Her hair is in a messy bun. She has stains on her clothes.

Even worse, she’s gained weight. She doesn’t look like the same beautiful girl he fell in love with.

She’s always complaining and nagging him. It seems she’s forgotten how to laugh.

He is seriously considering leaving her. After all, he never saw himself in a relationship with anything less than a model. He doesn’t take her out anymore.

He’s embarrassed about her looks.

Why did she let herself go?

Why did his love let herself go? It began slowly. He stopped complimenting her. He stopped spending quality time with her and surprising her with dinners out. She felt sad about that.

They had a baby. She grew exhausted from lack of sleep. He wasn’t the type of man who helped, so she felt completely alone.

They lived on a tight budget and she spent any money she had on her husband and child — neglecting herself.

She felt overwhelmed with work, and the household work when she came home. He wasn’t the type who helped with dishes or the baby.

She was constantly worried about their finances. She couldn’t enjoy the life she had.

She stopped caring how she looked. She was too tired and resentful to even try to look nice.

She stopped working out and gained weight. She’d binge eat when under stress. He started complaining about her weight to her, and she felt awful.

The husband who let himself go

Men let themselves go too. Some get into a relationship and figure they don’t have to try so hard anymore.

Some of them stay in shape for a long time, but then something horrible happens. They lose their job and become depressed. Now they don’t seem to care about themselves anymore.

Or they may be doing too much themselves on the home front. They’re overwhelmed. They’re the one who feeds the baby, works 60 hours a week, and does the dishes and mows the lawn.

Their partner is too busy doing other things to connect. They’re not contributing to the finances.

Their partner isn’t kind to them.

They start stress eating junk food, and stop going to the gym. Now they have a huge belly and feel like hell.

Their partner wants to know why they let themselves go.

Before you leave your partner…

Unless they are a lazy person who put on an act to attract a partner, most people don’t let themselves go for no reason. Something is wrong.

Remember there are legitimate reasons why people let themselves go. Many are exhausted. Many are worn down from a lack of love and attention from their partner.

They may have mental health issues. They may be depressed from losing their job, financial problems, or feel isolated and unloved.

Many are so busy they never have time for self-care.

Communication is so important. Find out what’s bothering them. Maybe you can help with the household chores more. You can start complimenting and paying attention to them again. You can go on one fun date a week.

You can join a gym together or go hiking. You can get couples counseling for any problems you can’t resolve by yourselves.

Don’t give up on your partner so easily.

You can help them feel less overwhelmed so they can give themselves a little self-love and start caring about themselves again.

Remember all their good qualities

There’s a reason you chose this person in the first place. Underneath their depression, they are still the person you fell in love with. They are still kind and generous and funny.

They’re still the person who was once your best friend.

Although now they don’t feel that way. They are overwhelmed with life and have let themselves go. They don’t want to be that way. Let’s face it: Who wants to be the worst version of themselves?

Letting themselves go is the way they are crying out for help.

Don’t leave them. Remember what you love about them.

Help them be less overwhelmed. Treat them with kindness.

You may be surprised by the results.

Photo by Dominic Sansotta on Unsplash

