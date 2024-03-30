When You Are Tired, Don’t Give Up, Give a Little

This post was sitting in my drafts for so long that I nearly gave up on it. Pun intended. But the context of this article proves my point; I gave a little; meaning I wrote 300 words and let it be, life happened and I came back to it today. How many times did we quit when all we needed was a little time?

The older I get, the more reflective I become and the more I think about projects I gave up on when I should have just let it simmer or be dormant for a little while.

If only we knew how long it would take us to reach that destination that we long for, right? Unfortunately, learning to live with that uncertainty is part of the game. And the saddest part is, sometimes we leave the game just before reaching the endpoint.

How can we find out? We can’t. What we can learn to do is to rest and take a step back when the going gets too tough.

Resting is harder than quitting

The irony is slowing down is harder than quitting. When you announce you are quitting, nobody is watching anymore. And you have also permitted yourself to relieve yourself of the mission. The case is closed and in a way, you give yourself the excuse that it was not meant to be.

Whereas when you take a step back, the pressure is still on, the destination is still there, except you are going at 10mph per hour. Your inner critic hates that. It wants you to go at godspeed all the time, don’t waste any productive minute, it says.

Why is taking a step back so important?

Contrary to what our inner critics think, resting provides the necessary respite to recoup and energize. It can make us go faster once we rejoin the fast lane.

If we think of a goal as an actual marathon, we don’t run at the same speed during the entire duration.

For a successful marathon race, you should target a pace that is 10 to 15 seconds per mile slower than your goal marathon pace for the first 3 or 4 miles.

And I came across that in my spinning class, if I down slow down at certain intervals, I can keep up when the instructor gives the go to go all in. It is the same with our dreams, we need to train ourselves to pace ourselves at every milestone; in essence we need to know when to ‘run’ and when to ‘walk’.

Timing is everything

Have you heard about the phrase Time is Money? I will go as far as saying Timing is invaluable.

In his book called Fooled by randomness, Nicolas Taleb mentions that

“No matter how sophisticated our choices, how good we are at dominating the odds, randomness will have the last word.”

Read that again. Timing is everything because however talented you are, however hard working you are, however much efforts you are putting in, the element of chance is unquestionable in the equation.

Many times I tried something for the first time and succeeded (and also felt invincible) but it is called beginner’s luck for a reason. The first time I played poker I won. Can you think of a time where you had little to no skills or knowledge but succeeded at something?

And this is why, you and I both have to learn to pause instead of quitting, then try again at different times to put randomness on our side.

I also find it funny to say the last sentence because randonmess is just is, it is on nobody’s side.

But repeated series of random events combined with your efforts stack the favour on your side.

Final thoughts

When will we finally win? When will we finally see the light of the tunnel?

I don’t know. But we can slow down the speed of the train, who knows what we could meet on the way there? Anything is better than quitting in total darkness.

Because quitting = a certain outcome = no results. But slowing down = uncertain outcome = good or bad results.

The choice is yours.

At one point, I became a master quitter and I used to pride myself on the fact that I tried different things but it was ok it didn’t work out. But what if I took one of these things seriously and learned how to apply consistent behaviour to it? What would have happened?

There is nothing wrong with giving up. Knowing when to quit is a trademark of people who have started serial businesses. But when you know deep in your heart, that you have certain skills or have done your best at putting your best foot forward, then learn to give in a little, learn to let go just a little, and wait it out.

