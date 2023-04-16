When You Get Divorced, You May Regret Not Asking These 3 Questions Before Marriage

Every couple who enters marriage wants to stay with their lover forever and grow old together.

It’s a pity that the relationship is not static; trivial family matters, living habits, cheating, and a change of heart make many people divorce and feel like strangers.

In fact, some problems are entirely avoidable.

If you are not married yet, you must ask the other party these three questions; if you have given up on a relationship, it is better to be careful, and when you meet the right person again, don’t be as lonely and courageous as you were before, and give yourself up.

Property distribution

Many women don’t talk about the property with each other even before they step into marriage. So-so married, and do not know each other’s property status.

If you live well after marriage, there is no problem. Once the other party changes his mind and faces divorce, he will suddenly be dumbfounded: he may have already divided the property clearly, and you can only leave the house with nothing.

It is only a basic condition that two people get married because they love each other. But life after marriage is the beginning of the real test of two people.

No matter how close you were before marriage, once it comes to marriage, you must talk about money openly and honestly, and discuss the distribution of property.

The person who truly loves you will not shy away from this, on the contrary, he will take the initiative to mention it to you, because in his eyes, you are an equal husband and wife relationship, not a unilateral contribution by one party supporting the other.

Who manages money after marriage, how to manage money, and large expenses need to be discussed by two people.

If you explain these issues clearly and sign an agreement, your life after marriage will be much smoother.

Premarital medical examination

Before marriage, men and women who are addicted to intimacy, it is easy to ignore the physical condition of the other party.

People always think that it is not a big problem for young people in their 20s and 30s, just take some medicine to deal with it.

But you have to know that whether it is love or life, regardless of values and character, what can support each other until the end is to have a healthy body.

When the two first met, in order to impress each other, they concealed their physical ailments, which was understandable.

But when you are getting closer and he still chooses to keep silent, it means that he has no confidence in this relationship, and he does not believe that you will never leave him after telling you.

In many cases, all a woman needs is a frank attitude and will not turn around and leave just because the other party has some disease.

Now that you are in love, you will stand with him and face all the joys and sorrows in the world.

If a person treats you sincerely, he will definitely tell the truth about his physical condition.

Because he has confidence in this relationship and is not afraid of you leaving. He understands that loving someone is not possession, but fulfillment.

Future plan

The cause of many quarrels after marriage is that two people have different goals.

You want to work hard for a few more years in the workplace to make your life more comfortable, but he is anxious to have a child and insists on forcing you to quit and go home.

You want to invest in real estate shops, but he insists on buying a new car and says you don’t know how to enjoy yourself.

Since two people choose to be together, the direction of future efforts must be the same.

With a common direction, you can work together, use your strength together, and work together to face difficulties. Even if there are differences and disputes, you can think rationally and solve problems.

People who really love you will definitely discuss future plans with you. Buying a house and decorating will allow you to participate together, investment and consumption will also set good conditions, make decisions on small matters, and ask for your opinion on major matters.

A woman’s sense of security also comes from this feeling of being trusted and cared about.

…

People who don’t have you in their hearts don’t care so much, they only care about themselves. When they talk about the future, the first word they say is always I, not “we”.

Maybe he doesn’t know the direction of his future, maybe he has already planned everything, but you are missing.

Living with this kind of person, every day is either a quarrel or a cold war, and happiness is completely a luxury.

Goethe said that no matter the king or the farmer, as long as the family is harmonious, he is the happiest person in the world

Marriage is a process of growing together, but not every couple can keep up with each other.

Sometimes you break up because your vision has already seen the stars and the sea, but he stops moving forward, muddling along, not getting two people on the same channel, so it’s naturally very tiring to live.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Hutomo Abrianto on Unsplash