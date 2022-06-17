Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / When Your Child Is a Royal Pain in Public

When Your Child Is a Royal Pain in Public

Empathy for parents of toddlers, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

by Leave a Comment

When your child is a royal pain in public

By now, readers will have likely seen the photos of Prince Louis of Cambridge at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. As the world paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, one of her great-grandchildren was a bit “cheeky” as they say across the pond. Prince Louis covered his ears and screamed. He stuck his tongue out at his mother and blew a raspberry.

Royal or not, four-year-old kids act like they are four years old. This should not be a news flash …

What was surprising — actually, infuriating — was the criticism levied at the aforementioned mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Here is a sampling from social media:

“Kate better get it together as a parent.”

“(Louis) is probably not getting any discipline at home.”

“Wow, you have no control of your children.”

Crikey! What is wrong with these people?

I appreciated the take by Kerri Sackville, a columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald: “You know who doesn’t judge others for their parenting? Those of us who know how hard it is.”

I love my three kids. My wife and I waited a long time for them and, for a few long, agonizing years, we feared that our dream of parenthood was never to be. There are times when I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the miracle of my children’s existence that my eyes well up with tears.

This usually happens when they are asleep.

During my waking hours, I sometimes cry for other reasons. Frustration. Impatience. Borderline despair: “My God, will you ever get your shoes on? How many times do I have to tell you?!?!”

I have a four-year-old. Recently, she had a meltdown in church. The same church where I happened to be preaching. If television cameras had been tuned onto my face, I assure you that I would not have been as unflappable as the Duchess of Cambridge!

Jason Gay, sportswriter for the Wall Street Journal, writes that, when he encounters a parent attempting to alleviate a child’s tantrum, “I have no urge to give that parent unsolicited advice. I want to give that parent a beer. Or three beers.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Last week, my four-year-old tore around a minor league baseball stadium like a banshee on a sugar high. She accidently bumped an older gentleman, causing him to slosh a little of his beer on his shirt! I quickly apologized. But he waved me off: “You’ve got your hands full. I remember what it was like.”

To all of us laboring or “labouring” to raise children, I say cheers to that!

 

John Pannell from Watford, UK on Wikimedia under CC License

About Andrew Taylor-Troutman

Andrew Taylor-Troutman has a new book, Hope Matters, that was published in May 2021. It is a collection of essays and poems about life in the coronavirus.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x