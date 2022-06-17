When your child is a royal pain in public

By now, readers will have likely seen the photos of Prince Louis of Cambridge at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. As the world paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, one of her great-grandchildren was a bit “cheeky” as they say across the pond. Prince Louis covered his ears and screamed. He stuck his tongue out at his mother and blew a raspberry.

Royal or not, four-year-old kids act like they are four years old. This should not be a news flash …

What was surprising — actually, infuriating — was the criticism levied at the aforementioned mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Here is a sampling from social media:

“Kate better get it together as a parent.”

“(Louis) is probably not getting any discipline at home.”

“Wow, you have no control of your children.”

Crikey! What is wrong with these people?

I appreciated the take by Kerri Sackville, a columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald: “You know who doesn’t judge others for their parenting? Those of us who know how hard it is.”

I love my three kids. My wife and I waited a long time for them and, for a few long, agonizing years, we feared that our dream of parenthood was never to be. There are times when I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the miracle of my children’s existence that my eyes well up with tears.

This usually happens when they are asleep.

During my waking hours, I sometimes cry for other reasons. Frustration. Impatience. Borderline despair: “My God, will you ever get your shoes on? How many times do I have to tell you?!?!”

I have a four-year-old. Recently, she had a meltdown in church. The same church where I happened to be preaching. If television cameras had been tuned onto my face, I assure you that I would not have been as unflappable as the Duchess of Cambridge!

Jason Gay, sportswriter for the Wall Street Journal, writes that, when he encounters a parent attempting to alleviate a child’s tantrum, “I have no urge to give that parent unsolicited advice. I want to give that parent a beer. Or three beers.”

Last week, my four-year-old tore around a minor league baseball stadium like a banshee on a sugar high. She accidently bumped an older gentleman, causing him to slosh a little of his beer on his shirt! I quickly apologized. But he waved me off: “You’ve got your hands full. I remember what it was like.”

To all of us laboring or “labouring” to raise children, I say cheers to that!

