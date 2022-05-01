When Your Life Coach Is Your Ex-Wife

Shelli, my ex-wife, and mother of our children became my life coach when my life was falling apart, and I most needed spiritual guidance. After all these years, she was still there for me when I was no longer the hot Hollywood producer, and people whom I thought were friends had ghosted me.

Who would have thought that she, the naïve twenty-year-old Utah farm girl, who barely survived a chaotic and dysfunctional Mormon childhood, would become my guiding light during my darkest nights of the soul?

When I was drowning in the black sea of Hollywood rejection, she pulled me to the surface, even though I had resisted grabbing her lifeline during our marriage and didn’t deserve her rescue for the shameful ways I had sometimes treated her.

In better days, we spent summers in our Malibu beach house, cruised PCH in our Range Rover, stayed at five-star resorts in Palm Springs, wined, and dined at my “power table” at Spago, shopped on Rodeo, and indulged in a hundred other extravagances.

But when those pricey adventures were nothing but Instagram memories, she was the one who continually showed me something more precious than all those indulgences combined: how to become the best version of myself.

Whenever I was led astray by another superficial, materialistic distraction, she continually turned me back to focus on the troubled parts of my own character.

I may have pointed out the differences to her between a Braque and a Picasso at LACMA, but she challenged me to shed my hubristic Hollywood armor to discover the vulnerable and sensitive traumatized man-child hiding within.

When I was most lost and discouraged, she reframed my tortuous state as “Positive Disintegration” – an opportunity for me to surrender my previous perception of my superficial Hollywood bred ego, and all the entitled white male bullshit that came with it.

During my darkest moments, she would remind me to live in the now and be grateful for those precious things which I did have, such as my health, a homecooked meal, a roof over my head, and the love of our beautiful children.

When I was feeling sorry for myself after I moved from my ex-girlfriend’s spacious house into a cramped one-bedroom apartment, she counseled me to view it as a monastic retreat, more conducive to reflection.

When I was upset because I could no longer afford a car, she told me that I was fortunate that I wouldn’t have to sit in L.A.’s horrific rush-hour traffic, and that this “positive loss” created more time for me to turn inward and to take long walks with my dog.

When I found myself swamped by a tidal wave of Tinder swipes, she observed that engaging with “the other” at that time was merely another distraction and defense mechanism from having to face myself.

In her spiritual dictionary, loneliness is defined as solitude, adversity is opportunity in disguise, and discomfort is a catalyst for growth.

How is it that she always has the perfect audio book, podcast, or YouTube video to lift my spirits and remind me that struggle is the only path to true enlightenment?

After I attended a yoga retreat in Ojai, claiming to be mindful because I had chanted ‘Namaste’ with the other “Spiritual Gangsters,” she advised me to not just talk the talk (or chant the chant!), but to walk the walk – right into the fire of confronting my deepest fears. Each time, I emerged thinking I was an evolved if slightly charred “good man,” but she encouraged me to jump back into the flames, rightly claiming that there was always more work to be done, even suggesting that I sign up for a gender reconciliation class.

Despite my many “sins,” she showed me her forgiveness, the ultimate expression of love, at her recent wedding to a lovely man named Judd. At the ceremony, Judd cited the “empathy, resilience, and humility” of our children, Leo, Ethan, and Eli, as one of the main reasons he chose to marry her.

Afterward, at the reception, she tipsily weaved her way through a crowd of well-wishers to find me sitting by myself, nursing my third margarita while reflecting on our wedding years ago, and what might have been had I been a better man, father, and husband.

“So, tell me your heart wasn’t swelling with pride when Judd described how wonderful our kids are.”

“Yes, swelling with pride for you. You were and are an amazing mom,” I beamed. “In fact, you are truly an amazing woman.”

“Robert, that was all you. During those times when I was falling apart and couldn’t even get out of bed, you showed up for them. At 4:30 in the morning, you would not only drive over to take them to swimming practice but also make them your signature carbo-loaded Banana Pancakes. You stepped up to be their dad when I and they most needed you to.”

She grabbed me by my shoulders but held me with her piercing emerald-green eyes.

It was in that t moment that I looked at her not as Shelli the stunning former model and trophy girlfriend, nor as Shelli the perfectly cast Brentwood housewife and mother to our three boys, but truly “saw” the complicated and compassionate woman who, despite all our hardships, was there for me when I was the one who couldn’t get out of bed.

I was too consumed with doing the Hollywood hustle to “see” how she had single-parented the boys during those many times when I was emotionally, if not physically, M.I.A.

She pulled me to my feet and ordered me to dance with her. The DJ happened to be playing the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”

Stepping into the Hollywood Line Hustle behind her and our three boys, I celebrated the fact that I still was, knowing that if not for her, I might not have been.

—

