When Your Social Anxiety Is Raging, Remember the People Who Love You

I am filled with deep foreboding fear.

It’s a silly thing, but silly never meant less frightening. At least for me, it never has. The fear began about a week ago when I received a notification on my work scheduling app saying there would be a staff get-together happening the following weekend.

I ignored the message as I do with everything I don’t want to acknowledge.

Ignoring things I don’t want to deal with has always worked well for me. That is, if “working well” means living with a constant, relentless drumming in my chest that remains until the time whatever it is that I am stressing out about happens or I get the guts to deal with the thing I am stressing out about before it happens. The latter rarely occurs.

Have I mentioned that procrastination is my sweet spot?

The relentless drumming has been hard at work this past week. It gets ever heavier whenever someone says, “Hey, so are you coming on Sunday?” while I’m feeding linens through the enormous ironing press or throwing a load of hotel bedsheets into the industrial-sized washing machine.

I work for an event rental company in the warehouse department. I’ve been there for about three years now, and I love my job. I really do. My boss is one of my favourite people in the world. It’s rare to work for someone you can call a true friend, but I am lucky enough to be doing just that.

I was friends with David before I worked for him. When Jamie and I closed down our sandwich shop, David was kind enough to ask both of us to come work at his event rentals business. I’ve been working there casually ever since, picking up hours whenever the writing biz is slow. Jamie works for David whenever he gets laid off from the railroad — which is more often than one might imagine.

David has been there for my family so much these past few years, and I am eternally grateful.

This is why I hesitantly said I’d be there when David asked me if I was coming to the staff party.

Usually, I make some sort of excuse for these types of social get-togethers. Excuses like “Oh sorry, can’t make it, I have to work,” but clearly, there are issues with this kind of response regarding staff parties.

There will be many people there. There will be a lot of small talk that needs to be made. There will be expectations of normality that I simply cannot adhere to.

It will be awkward, and I’m going in solo.

I met David through a mutual friend ten years ago. Look, I don’t know if it was ten years ago, but I’m pretty sure it was somewhere around there. At the time, we didn’t even live in the same city. Jamie and I were young parents living in Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Our friend Scott told us he was coming over with a friend. I had been working in the garden all day — at the time of first meeting David, I was covered in dirt, wearing ratty boxer shorts as gardening gear and looking impossibly dishevelled. If you knew David, you’d understand why this was a problem. David is one of the most put-together people you’ll ever meet. He always looks exemplary and seemingly has never been flustered in his life. Of course, he has been flustered, but he is excellent at not seeming flustered in flustering situations. He masks his flusterdness impeccably with his giant smile and friendly attitude. I was my weird self, flitting around my kitchen offering wine at 10 AM and wondering why I couldn’t just be a normal human being around people I didn’t know. I assumed I’d never see the guy again in my life. Partly because I had made such a terrible first impression and partly because we lived in different cities. Then five years later, we moved to the same city that David lived in, and he became a regular at our shop. Over the years, despite my strangeness, we got to know David more and grew a friendship. So yes, I’m fortunate to call my boss a friend — and I shouldn’t be worried about attending a social gathering with friends. However, I’m the kind of person who gets nervous about going to my hometown for a long weekend because my bed and toilet are not in my immediate future, so there’s that.

And yes, I’m working on these issues in therapy, but, as we all know, it takes time. Time that I do not have. A very big part of me has been conjuring up all kinds of non-work-related excuses for Sunday’s event. I have family coming to town.

My garage is on fire.

My dog is getting an academic award at doggy daycare, and I simply cannot miss the ceremony. That would be rude. I’ve got excuses coming out of my hoo-haw. Because of course, that’s where all good excuses come from. Then last night, as I was lounging on my couch fretting about all the things I have no control over, David texted me a meme that said: The best friendships are with the people you can be dumb af with, and 5 minutes later, you can be having an extremely deep conversation with. Now let me paint you a little picture about how deep my insecurities run.

I read this meme that was sent without any context whatsoever, and the first thing that came to my mind was, “Oh, he probably sent this to the wrong person. He didn’t mean to send it to me.” I thought this even though just that day, the two of us were singing loudly in the warehouse about the beauty of having just enough white round tablecloths to fill a last-minute order and then 2 minutes later were seriously talking about how important it was to be true to oneself. We do this all the time. Singing loudly, dancing bad jigs and talking in weird nonsensical accents to deep conversations about life in a matter of seconds — and yet I still wondered if this meme was meant for me. It takes some deep-seated fuckery to have this little self-confidence. I ended up texting him back, saying this was why he was one of my favourite people. He replied, “I saw this meme and immediately thought of you!” I realized that I have so many people in my life who love me. And that is an incredible feeling. I’m going to pack up the excuses I’ve come up with and put them away for another day. Because it occurred to me that when you allow yourself to see the friendships and support around you, you can go out and do the things you’re afraid of doing — even when you’re almost certain you’ll make an ass of yourself in the process. I’m scared to socialize in a large group setting. And yes, it is a small and silly thing. But sometimes, small and silly things seem impossibly huge in the here and now. Allowing myself the freedom to acknowledge that there are people who appreciate the weird, real, fucked up me makes the impossibly huge seem a little less scary. It is a special thing to have friends who see you — and make the relentless anxiety rumble a little less intimidating.

—

This post was previously published on Lindsay Rae Brown’s blog.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock