When Your World Falls Apart, You Need a Good Parent (And If You Look in the Mirror, You’ll See One)

If you’re a parent like me, you’ve often said that parenting is the hardest job in the world. And barring major sickness, extreme trauma, and other unexpected tragedies, this statement is pretty much an indisputable truth.

As a parent, your job never really gets easier; one difficult stage just replaces another.

When you have infants and toddlers, you struggle with holding it all together. They rule the roost. They determine your bedtime and awakening. Your routine is sacrificed to their every need. Then, as your children grow older, you get more sleep but your anxiety creates a new form of exhaustion.

After all, when they were babies, you had control over every aspect of their lives. But as years pass, you realize your modicum of control is minimal.

You’re not there twenty-four hours a day to soothe them when they fall off the monkey bars. You’re not there to push away the bullies that rip their self-confidence to shreds.

So to help them, you pour your heart and soul into those moments when they come home to you. Because this situation is one you can control. You have the power to be their “rock” at times when emotions, impulses, and insecurities rule their small kingdom.

During these moments, you comfort them, inspire them, and encourage them to find solutions to their problems (or at least ways to cope) while never letting them forget you always “have their back.”

And what I’ve come to realize during this pandemic is that this virus has turned me into a child. And they only way through this crisis is to parent myself.

And so, like all good parents, I’ve come up with a game plan. And I think it’s one that may help you get through this crisis too.

Let’s be forgiving of ourselves.

The fear of this virus and my struggle to deal with it leaves me with the schedule of a newborn and the psyche of a teen. My sleep is erratic and unpredictable. I am overly emotional, frequently unable to manage my own feelings and thoughts.

And when my children display these emotions, I am forgiving and understanding. I remind myself that they’re only children and don’t quite yet know how to navigate the cruelties and conflicts that are inevitable in life. They don’t know how to self-comfort, and they haven’t built up the self-confidence or thick skin that existing in this world requires.

And if I look at this new pandemic, I realize I’m a bit like a child. I’ve lost my feelings of safety and I’ve questioned my own strength. So, as parents would do for their children, I must be patient with myself and forgive my failure to act as the rational self-assured woman I used to be only a month ago.

And perhaps you need to do this as well.

This is a new world for us after all, and we are suddenly thrust into a universe of fears and situations we have never before encountered. So we cannot unfairly hold ourselves to the standards of strength and maturity that took years and years to develop in the “old life” we have recently lost.

So, we should forgive ourselves when we do some of the following:

leave healthy eating habits behind due to stress

have emotional outbursts

let our own anxieties run rampant

fail to be as productive as we normally would be

sleep too much or spend a lot of the day in bed

neglect household chores

All of our security blankets have been suddenly ripped away, and it’s okay to feel sad and mad and confused. So don’t beat yourself up for not being an “adult” because, in this alternate galaxy, we are all children just learning how to survive. And right now, that has to be enough.

Let’s sit down and have a “heart to heart “with ourselves when we feel overwhelmed.

When my children become overpowered by anxiety and insecurity, when they come to me with questions for which they have no answers or emotions they feel unable to control, I sit them down and we talk about it.

We look at the situation together and I try to help them find a way to put their emotions into perspective, come up with coping strategies, or find solutions to their problems.

And I’ve realized that during this difficult time in our world, maybe we all need to have these conversations with ourselves.

So, I’ve pondered my most productive “heart to hearts” with my children and decided to recreate this scenario for myself. Here’s what I’ve decided to do:

find a quiet place where I can think things through

acknowledge and validate my own feelings

allow myself to admit that I don’t have all the answers

look at many different ways of dealing with the problem and question myself about what solutions would work best for me

admit that there are things I can’t control and come up with coping strategies

prepare myself for the fact that there will still be bad days, times I lose the fight

remind myself that what really matters is that I never give up

I hoping this strategy will work for me (and for you) because maybe by having more of these conversations with ourselves, we can better manage and prepare for the difficult times we know are ahead.

Let’s inspire and encourage ourselves.

Every year when my children begin school, I leave a letter of encouragement hidden in their bookbags. It reminds them of how proud I am of them and reassures them that even though they may feel nervous right now, a great year lies ahead.

I also do this when they’ve experienced heartbreak or feelings of failure, reassuring them they are fighters and that things will get better.

And we all need to do the same right now. We need to encourage ourselves and look at the facts:

We’ve been through many hard times and endured

We’ve been stronger than we ever thought we could during difficult times

We’ve witnessed many moments of happiness after a bad time that seemed it would never end

And maybe we need to be our own inspiration. Maybe we need to take a look at just how strong we really are. To think back on all the times we’ve faced new situations, uncertainty, and struggle. We’re still standing, aren’t we? And I’m betting my last dollar we’ve all had laughter and moments of perfect happiness since then.

The bottom line:

In childhood, no one escapes unscathed. The world inevitably takes our innocence and initiates us into a world that is often fraught with challenges. And with each new struggle, we learn. First, we crawl, then we toddle along uncertainly, and then we walk upright.

And if we can learn to love ourselves, forgive ourselves, and patiently fight the good fight during this fearful time, one day we will run, free and fearless, with excitement about the days to come.

