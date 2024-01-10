Whenever I Bathe My Dogs, I Think of My Mom

It all starts with a song,

Take a bath.

Take a bath.

It’s a made-up song. Both Phi Phi and Crocker know that whenever I sing it, it means one thing — bath time.

Both of them listen to the song with boredom in their eyes.

It happens every Sunday.

And every Sunday, I run and puff to get both of them washed and cleaned like what Mom used to be whenever she bathed me as a child.

The big difference is she did it every day, and she did it with all of her six children.

When my partner got us a dog, I named her Phi Phi. I was very unprepared. It was a surprise, and I wished my partner and I had a long talk before he got her.

If he asked me if I wanted to have one, I would have said no.

I wasn’t ready to take care of a pet, and I wasn’t even sure how long my relationship with my partner was going to be. I had never lived with any of my exes.

Now, I wouldn’t trade Phi for anything. It takes a lifetime commitment to have a dog in your life, but it is worth the trouble.

He thought I was depressed when Sky, the Pomeranian in our building, was moved by the staff. He was partly right, but it was also about my grief from my Mom’s death and the uncertainty of what the future holds for me, and us.

I met my partner a few months after Mom passed away.

It was in August 2021, during the pandemic, a time many of us have already moved on from.

By October, we decided to live together, and our first Christmas was memorable; we were both down with Covid-19, even though we were both fully vaccinated.

By April 2022, he got me Phi Phi, who, when she came to our home, was a tiny two-month-old puppy.

She was born a year after Mom died. Her birthday is on February 3, and Mom died on February 2. When Phi had her first birthday this year, it was my Mom’s second death anniversary.

I can’t remember how Phi ended up sharing our bed. We bought her a small cot, but she found her way to our bed and never left.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All I knew was it was the start of endless nights of interrupted sleep.

The first rule I told Phi was to wake me up whenever she needed to pee or poop. She followed the rule religiously. As a puppy, she would wake me up every two hours to bring her near the bathroom, which happened to be outside our bedroom.

Bath time

I didn’t ask anyone how to bathe a puppy.

I just assumed I knew how.

By the end of the week, after I first bathed Phi, she was sick with an infection that the veterinarian refused to give her the vaccines she needed as a two-month-old pup.

Instead, she gave her antibiotics.

It was the first time my mother instincts kicked in; I nursed Phi back to health.

But soon after, I changed vets; Phi’s follow-up consisted of more lab tests and further delay in getting Phi vaccinated.

I was big on vaccines.

I believe in them, that I had unfriended people who chose not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

I felt the vet was taking advantage of us.

Or I had little tolerance for people during the pandemic.

The next vet was great, and Phi liked her.

I don’t know when it happened, but after bathing Phi and while we were standing in the sun, I noticed some liquid oozing out from her ear.

I knew it wasn’t good, and it was time for another vet visit.

The vet scraped her ear, did some lab tests, and gave me another prescription for antibiotics.

Water must have gone inside Phi’s ear during her bath time.

By now, Phi knew that I needed to give her medicines, it was easy when the medicine was liquid; I used a syringe without a needle for it, the same type of syringe I still use today to give her vitamins.

I never had any problem giving Phi her vitamins or medicines.

I only tell her it makes her pretty like Mommy, and she’s OK with it.

Whenever Phi vomits, it scares me.

Or when that one day, she didn’t poop, or that day when we rushed her to the animal hospital after she ingested a herbal rub I use for myself.

It worries me.

It was my first time in an animal hospital and my first time back in a hospital since Mom. The last place I wanted to be near, as it was a reminder of my time with Mom when she was still alive.

For seven years, she was a dialysis patient, and I was her constant companion.

Luckily for Phi, what she ingested was made from coconut oil, but still, she finished it all.

The doctor had to induce vomiting.

By the time we got home, I nursed Phi again.

It wouldn’t be the last.

While I wasn’t getting much sleep, Phi was helping me deal with my loneliness. And I know without her, my relationship with my partner wouldn’t have survived.

It wasn’t easy to be living with someone I met during the pandemic. A lingering question in my mind was whether it was the right decision to be with someone — a question I still ask myself today.

But we are still together.

And after three months of being ‘Mom’ to Phi, I decided to adopt another dog, Crocker, to save his life.

His previous owner was going to surrender him to a dog pound.

And in Manila, that means death.

It was a decision that I wished I had thought through more, especially during the times when Crocker seemed to act aggressively.

It took a lot of time, adjusting, and prayers.

Now we have moved to a bigger apartment, and both Crocker and Phi have adjusted, although they still fight constantly.

Being Mom

As a gay man, I don’t have kids of my own. Crocker and Phi are the closest I get to being a mother.

And I don’t take that word lightly.

In the beginning, I taught Phi to call us Dada A & Dada B, but she was confused.

So, I became Mommy, and my partner remained Dada.

As Mommy, I’m the one they constantly see day in and out. I remained at home even when the pandemic eased, and my partner had to go back to teaching in school after everyone had enough of Zoom meetings and online classes.

I am a writer and a stay-at-home fur mommy.

That is what I have become, and last Sunday, while I was giving Crocker and Phi a bath, I said to myself I had become my Mom.

It goes back to the lessons I learned from Mom during my own bath time.

To be firm and loving, but always be firm first. With six children, Mom can’t always be nice whenever I didn’t want to take a bath.

The same goes for what happens during our weekly bath time.

It depends on who gets to take a bath first. Lately, Crocker would “lock” himself in his room when he feels it’s Sunday and it’s bath time. And Phi, when she sees me preparing the towels, would run and hide with her Dada.

Sometimes I end up running or screaming, trying to catch either of them.

But inside the bathroom, the song goes on repeat until I’m done.

Take a bath.

Take a bath.

And the first thing I do, which I learned from Mom when I first saw her bathe her first grandchild, my nephew (he wouldn’t be the last), was always wetting their feet first.

And I only found out when I asked her, as she did the same with me when I was a child.

She said it was to make the body acclimatize to the water’s temperature.

We didn’t have the luxury of hot showers growing up. If you wanted a hot shower, you had to ask Mom to boil water and put it in a basin.

I only recently noticed that I was doing the same with Crocker and Phi the last time I bathed them.

I wet their feet first, just like Mom did with me and her grandchildren.

Science may not back up the idea of soaking one’s feet first when taking a bath, but now I know why Mom did it. She didn’t want us to shiver from the cold water.

Especially with babies, she used warm water and made sure it wasn’t too hot for their skin by testing it on her own skin first.

I don’t boil water for Crocker and Phi. We still don’t have a water heater in our home, and I’m not really fond of hot showers.

But I do wet their feet first.

I don’t want Crocker and Phi to shiver from cold water.

I have become Mom.

Thank you for reading.

