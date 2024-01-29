Where Are You Most Likely to Find Love in 2024?

Dating can be difficult. Sometimes, it can be hard enough to find people to date at all, let alone someone who’s actually a good match. It’s easy to get burnt out on your journey to finding your person. You might even want to throw in the towel altogether.

If you’re wondering where you’re most likely to find love in 2024, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the top places people are finding dates, according to research.

Dating Apps

Love them or hate them, dating apps are a way to meet people. A 2023 Forbes survey of 5,000 people actively dating in the United States found that dating apps were the most common place to find a date.

The same survey found that 70% of people who met someone on a dating app gained an exclusive relationship out of it. So, whether you try Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or another dating app completely, there’s a pretty good chance of finding love.

Through Mutual Friends

The same Forbes survey found that the second most common place to meet someone was through a mutual friend. So, if you’re looking for love, be sure to see if anyone you know has a friend who’s in the same boat — or keep your eyes peeled for other singles the next time your friends throw a BBQ or other gathering.

Concerts and Festivals

According to Forbes, concerts and festivals are the third most common places people found dates in 2023. The next time you go to see your favorite band or hit up a local food truck festival, try talking to someone. You never know! You might just find your future spouse there. You already know that you have a similar interest in music or whatever the festival involves.

Work or School

According to a Match study of 11,000 participants, the number one place to find love was work or school. Although we might think that office romances are “taboo”, it does happen. If you’re looking to find love, you might want to take a closer look at your coworkers (or classmates).

Bars and Clubs

The same Match study found that bars and clubs were the third most common place to find love (with dating apps ranking second). Some things are just around to stay — like finding romance at a bar or club. Put on your cutest outfit, get your hair done, and head to the bar to work your magic. You might just end up giving your future husband (or wife) your phone number there.

Finding love isn’t always easy. Dating can feel overwhelming. But it is possible to find dates. Whether it means getting on the dating apps or putting yourself out there more in real life, you’re just one connection away from finding your person. Don’t lose hope yet!

Photo credit: Vladimir Sayapin on Unsplash