Where Do I Actually Create What I Desire? In the Outcome or the Work?

I wrote an Amazon review for one of my favorite authors last week.

As a writer, I know how critical reviews are to a book’s visibility on Amazon.

His work has helped me tremendously, and it was something small I could do to say,

“Thank you.”

He and I have DM’d on IG, and I told him I’d send the review once it was posted.

I support his work in whatever way I can without expectation of anything in return.

However, I’m human and I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge that I’d love for him to read Blank Canvas.

Even better, he loved it and shares it with his audience.

I don’t support his work solely for this reason, but I wouldn’t turn it down.

I sent him the review via IG the other day, and I can see that he has seen it.

I didn’t receive a response, there was no heart on the message, it was pure crickets.

It stung a little.

I do my best to examine the things in my life that sting; I want to understand why they sting.

So I journaled on it, and I love asking questions in my journaling practice, and this question flowed with ease,

“How was my life without his response before I sent him the review?”

It’s fantastic; I had just gotten off a virtual stage for an amazing event; I felt incredible and the peace and ease that comes after I do things that scare me.

I’m flying to Dallas shortly to do it again; awesome.

So why would life be any less extraordinary without a response?

What changed?

Absolutely nothing.

I didn’t have a response before I sent the message, and I don’t have a response after the message.

This made me think, what other desires do I have?

For one, I’d like to hit the Wall Street Journal Best Seller list with my next book.

How’s my life now? See above.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So I started to think, it’s not the response or the best-seller list, they unto themselves are inert, it’s what I’m making those things mean.

And the fact is this; I have no way of knowing if my life would improve by landing on the list or getting that response.

Maybe they would, in the short term; I hit the #1 slot on Amazon with Blank Canvas, and it was great at the moment.

But has it significantly impacted and improved my well-being in the long term?

Meh.

It’s merely a marketing tool I have to leverage; it’s not a panacea that makes everything hunky-dory.

I feel myself making some great headway with the journaling, so I ask myself another question,

“How would my life be without doing the work toward those ends?”

Words like empty, void, directionless, aimless, sad, floating, disconnected, numb, divided, settling, longing, out of alignment, incongruent, complacent, mediocre, unfulfilled, and without meaning and purpose poured out of me.

And my mental tumblers fell into place and unlocked something.

It’s healthy to have aspirations and dreams, to pursue something of meaning, and it’s not the outcome that provides that.

The outcome is an external validation that I have no control over; sure, it may be nice (because, again, I have no way of knowing how it will impact my life until it does or does not), but that’s not where I derive what I genuinely want.

I feel significance from the work.

I create meaning from the work.

I create fulfillment from the work.

I feel free when I’m in the work, and I feel at peace when I know I gave it my all.

Whether the work is crap or not, I feel at peace.

My mission is to help one person feel a little less empty inside and more connected to themselves.

As long as I’m a good agent for my mission, which I do by practicing mastery in my craft, I live the life I want to live.

Having the targets (response/best-seller list) is nice, and I don’t get in a car without knowing where I’m going, but they’re merely placeholders.

The work is what I’m after.

That’s what matters to me.

—

iStock image