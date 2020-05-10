Get Daily Email
Where Do Your Want Your Marriage to Be in Five Years?

Where Do Your Want Your Marriage to Be in Five Years?

Michael J. Russer, international speaker, author and thought-leader, shares his perspective on why you might not want to leave your ultimate success to chance.



If you work for yourself, you most likely have a business plan, even if it’s only loose one. If you work for someone else, you probably have set performance goals. But when it comes to your marriage, you’re probably rudderless—no set goals, maybe not even a general direction. This can spell doom for the long-term health and happiness of this very important relationship. Michael J. Russer, international speaker, author and thought-leader shares his perspective on why you might not want to leave your ultimate success to chance. Send your comments and suggestions to Lesli and let your friends know about the show on Facebook and Twitter.

This post was previously published on WebTalkRadio and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares' mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to helping men be admired, respected, and cherished as husbands and fathers. She is a Communications Coach and Marriage Consultant in the Raleigh, NC Area. You can learn more at www.leslidoares.com. She wants to end the chore wars She has created The Hero Husband Project to do just that. Find out more at www.theherohusbandproject.com

