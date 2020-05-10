Where Do Your Want Your Marriage to Be in Five Years?

If you work for yourself, you most likely have a business plan, even if it’s only loose one. If you work for someone else, you probably have set performance goals. But when it comes to your marriage, you’re probably rudderless—no set goals, maybe not even a general direction. This can spell doom for the long-term health and happiness of this very important relationship. Michael J. Russer, international speaker, author and thought-leader shares his perspective on why you might not want to leave your ultimate success to chance. Send your comments and suggestions to Lesli and let your friends know about the show on Facebook and Twitter.

—

This post was previously published on WebTalkRadio and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock