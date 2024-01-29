Where High-Quality Men Usually Find Girlfriends: 6 Unlikely Places

People say it’s better to find a good boyfriend than to train a good man. If you can marry an outstanding, powerful man and secure a happy, secure relationship through marriage, it’s a dream for many women.

But how can you attract high-quality men? Is it based on looks? Emotional intelligence? Or do you need to elevate your own income to enter their circle?

Improving your looks, being more gentle and understanding, or increasing your income are all excellent strategies that significantly enhance a woman’s competitiveness in the dating market.

But once you know the methods, where do you implement them? Where do men with high incomes find their girlfriends?

To find out, I conducted a survey on social media. Let’s see how 200 high-income men responded!

Question: Where do men with high incomes find their partners?

1: 31-Year-Old Product Manager

Place: Boxing class at the gym

I’m a product manager, and my job might not be top-tier, but it’s quite lucrative. Before meeting my fiancée, I thought I’d be like my buddies — licking up girl groups, saving money, and dating a teacher or someone with a relaxed job.

Then I saw my current girlfriend at the gym. Initially, I didn’t find her particularly special. I wondered why such a petite girl was learning boxing. Was it for self-defense? I felt protective and asked to be her sparring partner. But she beat me so badly in that class.

I found her interesting and smart. So, I started going to the gym every day. I won’t go into the whole story, but you can guess what happened. I pursued her vigorously, and she became my girlfriend, and now my fiancée.

Advice for girls: Boxing brings people close together and can easily ensnare us guys. It not only elevates you but also breaks your routine, leading to a new way of life. These girls are full of life, and we’re drawn to that.

2: 32-Year-Old Fund Manager

Place: Conference

I met her while attending a conference abroad. She was giving the annual report, and her clear data and organized presentation made her seem sophisticated and intelligent. I thought a woman like her could be my life partner. Life is a decades-long project, and the first thing I look for in a partner is intelligence and capability. Then I consider her value as a partner.

Men who marry “trophy wives” in TV shows must have been out of their minds, swayed by beauty. Look at Wang Shi and Jack Ma. When rich men are swayed by beauty, they run into trouble. I’m not that foolish.

3: 29-Year-Old Travel Blogger

Place: Class reunion

I quit my job two years ago to become a travel blogger, and my income from ads, copyrights, and platforms adds up to around a million. After traveling to many countries, I yearned for stability and wanted a girlfriend from my hometown. Unfortunately, my peers back home mostly returned after college, following their parents’ plans.

So, I wanted a girlfriend from my hometown who shared my interests. I didn’t have much hope because I hardly kept in touch with my classmates, and I didn’t attend many reunions. But at a 10th-anniversary reunion, a former classmate, who I had a good relationship with but lost touch, showed up.

She had become a flight attendant after high school and then went to study at the School of Aerospace Engineering. After graduating, she worked as a flight attendant for three years, saved up, and went to the UK for a master’s. Destiny works in mysterious ways. We share similar perspectives on various cultures and customs. We exchanged contact information and started dating, and we’re still very happy. So, I recommend that men and women with similar thoughts attend such events!

4: 34-Year-Old Lawyer

Place: Coffee shop and bookstore

She’s the owner of a coffee shop and bookstore I often visit. She’s very classy and unforgettable. When I see her, time seems to slow down, and my heart quiets down. She’s not extremely beautiful, but she has a charm that’s very calming.

She’s well-read and can chat about a wide range of interesting topics. I find her knowledgeable and charming, and that’s why I pursued her.

Women like her don’t pick me because of my high income or career achievements but because they like me for who I am. That’s why I want to marry her.

5: 27-Year-Old Family Business Owner

Place: Golf club for one night sex; karting club for a serious relationship

It may seem odd, but golf clubs have been taken over by experienced drivers who use the guise of wealth to flirt with women. That’s why I look for a girlfriend at a karting club. She should appreciate a quality life; I’m not here to make money.

I personally love karting, and I want her to enjoy my hobbies too. We could race together.

6: 28-Year-Old Business Owner

Place: Studying abroad

I met my girlfriend while studying abroad. We’re both foreigners and find each other very friendly.

Many of my friends like to make friends while studying abroad. A woman who is well-educated, intelligent, good-looking, and has a decent family background will impress my parents.

It’s like setting up your own conditions. If you look within this circle, you won’t find anyone too bad, and you might just run into someone exceptional.

I hope this helps.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Guido Fuà on Unsplash